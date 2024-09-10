VTech's Sort & Discover Activity Wagon™ Chosen for Walmart's 2024 Top Toys List

CHICAGO, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today VTech® announced that its Sort & Discover Activity Wagon™ has been named to Walmart's highly anticipated 2024 Top Toys List. This prestigious list showcases the season's most sought-after toys, making it a valuable resource for gift-givers during the holiday season.

VTech’s Sort & Discover Activity Wagon™ was chosen for Walmart’s 2024 Top Toys List.

"We are thrilled that our Sort & Discover Activity Wagon has been recognized as a top toy by Walmart," said Karen Balduf, Vice President of Marketing, VTech Electronics North America. "Our wagon is so much more than a toy—it helps develop fine and gross motor skills, introduces early learning like animals, numbers and colors, and even encourages pretend play—it's the perfect addition to any playroom."

Have a wheel-y great time with this wagon that's full of activities on the outside, and tons of space on the inside to fill with favorite toys and treasures! Start off with floor play, encouraging little ones to crawl around with curiosity to flip, spin, slide and sort their way around each activity. One side includes a colorful roller and hidden animal friends waiting to be discovered, plus activity keys that introduce colors, numbers and more; the other side has a bead maze, sliders and interlocking gears to twist and turn. Double up on shape sorting! The front and back sections include different slots to match up the included blocks. As they graduate to walking, store favorite items inside before heading out on a journey of discovery. When it's time to pack up, the handle easily folds up for convenient storage. Roll out!

Recommended for children ages 12-36 months, the Sort & Discover Activity Wagon encourages imaginative and developmental play in a creative, interactive way. This versatile toy is available now at Walmart and retails for $29.97.

About VTech®

VTech is a world leader in age-appropriate and developmental stage-based electronic learning products for children. As a pioneer in the learning toy category, VTech develops high-quality, innovative educational products that enrich children's development and make learning fun. With a rich 45-year history, VTech has not only established itself as a learning authority but also consistently remains at the forefront of innovation with multiple award-winning products, including prestigious Toy of the Year (TOTY) Award winners. The company also has a broad range of award-winning infant, toddler and preschool products available in 28 different languages worldwide, with more than 100 new products introduced every year. In order to further strengthen VTech's position as a learning authority, new products are developed with critical insights from a dedicated team of in-house learning experts.

VTech Electronics North America, L.L.C. is based in Arlington Heights, Illinois. VTech Electronics Limited is headquartered in Hong Kong with distribution globally.

For more information about VTech's electronic learning products, visit www.VTechKids.com, www.facebook.com/VTechtoys on Facebook, www.instagram.com/vtechtoys on Instagram, or follow @VTechToys on Twitter.com.

Media Contact:

Lauren Fagan

Coyne Public Relations

973-588-2000

[email protected]

SOURCE VTech Electronics North America