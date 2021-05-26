VTEX accelerates business growth, appoints new COO and board members to strengthen its position as a global digital commerce leader

NEW YORK, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VTEX, the world's fastest-growing commerce platform with native marketplace and order management capabilities, today announced a 95% year-over-year increase in revenue1; acquisition and expansion of new global enterprise customers including Whirlpool, AB InBev, Motorola; and new strategic appointments to its executive team and board of directors as it positions itself for continued global growth. Astha Malik is joining the company as global chief operating officer (COO) of Growth. New board members Arshad Matin, Alejandro Scannapieco and Benoit Fouilland will join the board of directors, effective in May. The executives bring deep industry, product and go-to-market experience from some of the world's most prestigious and fastest-growing companies.

"We are excited to bring executives of this caliber and global experience to VTEX's board and management team," said Mariano Gomide, co-founder and co-CEO of VTEX. "Not only will these appointments help us continue on our journey to be the global leader in digital commerce technology and serve our customers even better, but they will also bring a diverse set of perspectives to our leadership team."

Malik brings nearly 20 years of experience growing premier technology brands by leading innovation in strategy, marketing, sales, culture and diversity. In her most recent role at Zendesk, she held senior leadership positions across various functions including global go-to-market strategy, planning, and product and platform Marketing. Prior to her leadership role at Zendesk, Malik held senior positions with Fortune 1000 software and high-growth SaaS companies including Citrix, Prudential, PagerDuty and Sumo Logic. She also serves on the board of Greenhouse Software - one of the fastest-growing hiring software companies.

"I am thrilled to be joining VTEX in its next phase of growth. With every business looking to transform digital commerce experiences, VTEX is uniquely positioned to partner with these organizations to deliver on the promise of innovation and exceptional customer experiences," said Malik. "I look forward to working alongside VTEX's talented team and enabling companies to leverage digital commerce disruption to their advantage and uncover new areas of growth."

VTEX also welcomes the following 3 new members to its board of directors:

Arshad Matin is currently CEO and board member at Avetta, a cloud-based supply chain platform. Matin has made significant contributions as a board member of several B2B software companies including ASGN Incorporated, IHS Markit and Seismic Micro-technology. His experience in scaling multiple U.S.-based businesses will be invaluable to VTEX as it continues to grow its footprint globally.

Alejandro Scannapieco leads the strategic consulting area and has served as chief financial officer (CFO) at Globant, a global technology firm founded in Latin America, for over 13 years. He contributed significantly to Globant's growth and also has extensive knowledge of scaling software as a service strategy as CFO at Microsoft South America. Given his long-standing experience in the financial sector with roles at JPMorgan Chase & Co and Ernst & Young, Scannapieco will also serve as co-chair of VTEX's Audit Committee.

Benoit Fouilland is currently the chief financial officer of Switzerland-based Firmenich, one of the world's largest fragrance and taste companies. He previously served for 8 years as Chief Financial Officer of Criteo SA, a global advertising technology company, where he has orchestrated the NASDAQ IPO and has been instrumental in scaling the company globally. With the breadth of his public company CFO and executive experience at Criteo, SAP and Business Objects, Fouilland is a veteran of the European software industry. He will bring a unique contribution as VTEX accelerates its aggressive expansion strategy in Europe. Fouilland will also serve as a co-chair of VTEX's Audit Committee.

1(on an FX neutral basis)

About VTEX

VTEX is a multinational tech company that provides a global, fully integrated, end-to-end commerce solution with native marketplace and OMS capabilities. We help enterprises in retail, manufacturing, wholesale, grocery, consumer packaged goods and other verticals to sell more, operate more efficiently, scale seamlessly and deliver remarkable customer experience. Our modern APIs architecture and our powerful business and developer tools allow VTEX to future-proof our customers' businesses and free them from software updates. Major brands including Whirlpool, Sony, Carrefour, Adidas, Stanley Black & Decker, AB InBev, Nestlé and Coca-Cola Andina, plus 2,500 active online stores across 32 countries, trust VTEX to accelerate and transform their commerce. Visit www.vtex.com to learn more.

IDC Worldwide Digital Commerce Market Shares , published in June 2020, indicates that VTEX is the fastest growing ecommerce platform in the world, with a 44.1% growth in the period under analysis, exceeding the overall market growth average, which was 13.2%. VTEX was named "Leader" in IDC MarketScape, Worldwide B2C Digital Commerce Platforms 2020 Vendor Assessment, a study that evaluates platforms from around the world in the B2C digital commerce category in the cloud, having stood out against companies such as Commercetools and Salesforce. VTEX is recognized as a "Visionary" in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Digital Commerce, 2020, the annual report, which assesses technology providers for digital commerce in the B2B and B2C segments.

Press contact

Kiley Ribordy

PR Manager

[email protected]

SOURCE VTEX

Related Links

https://vtex.com/us-en/

