VTEX and VML Power H Mart's Ecommerce, Enhancing the Digital Grocery Shopping Experience

NEW YORK, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VTEX (NYSE: VTEX), the composable and complete digital commerce platform, has been selected by H Mart, the largest Asian-American supermarket chain in the U.S. with over 90 locations across North America, to power its ecommerce operations alongside global creative agency VML, a leading commerce systems integrator and implementation partner. This partnership marks a significant milestone for H Mart in its digital transformation by moving to a modern, SaaS commerce platform.

H Mart has successfully migrated from a legacy commerce platform to VTEX, launching two new online stores. H Mart consolidated their previously separate systems for dry and fresh goods into a unified commerce experience with VTEX. The new platform migration, completed in just seven months, allows customers to order both shelf stable and fresh products in the same cart, while also leveraging store inventory to provide real-time availability information and facilitate efficient picking and packing.

"We are incredibly proud to welcome H Mart to the VTEX family as our first major grocer in the U.S.," said Mariano Gomide de Faria, VTEX's founder and co-CEO. "This collaboration underscores our commitment to providing a modern and scalable digital commerce platform that caters to our clients' unique needs. By leveraging VTEX's platform, H Mart can deliver an enhanced shopping experience to its diverse customer base."

VML, a leading commerce systems integrator and implementation partner, spearheaded the migration. Chris D'Alessandro, VML's Executive Director, emphasized the strategic importance of this project: "Working with H Mart and VTEX on this initiative has been a remarkable journey. The speed to market at which we were able to transition and modernize H Mart's ecommerce operations has enabled a seamless online shopping experience for its customers."

Key features of H Mart's new ecommerce platform include use of VTEX's pick and pack app in the company's stores to enable seamless in-store picking of products for online orders. By using VTEX's franchise account and trade policies functionality, H Mart has precise control over product visibility based on the customer's location, who only see products available locally. The platform also integrates with H Mart's SAP ERP for category inventory and pricing, tax automation, and payment processing.

"Our team really prioritized a quick go-to-market time to get our new online stores up and running, and VTEX and VML made it happen," said Vince Colatriano, Executive Vice President at H Mart. "They've been instrumental in our digital growth journey, helping us deliver the best online shopping experience to our diverse set of customers. We are excited about the future and the opportunities this new platform will bring to our customers."

With VTEX's composable and complete digital commerce platform, H Mart is poised to revolutionize its ecommerce operations and deliver a superior shopping experience to its customers. This partnership represents a critical step in H Mart's strategy to embrace digital innovation and enhance its market presence in the U.S.

About VTEX

VTEX (NYSE: VTEX) is the composable and complete commerce platform that delivers more efficiency and less maintenance to organizations seeking to make smarter IT investments and modernize their tech stack. Through our pragmatic composability approach, we empower brands, distributors, and retailers with unparalleled flexibility and comprehensive solutions, enabling them to invest solely in what provides a clear business advantage and boosts profitability. VTEX is trusted by 2,600 global B2C and B2B clients, including Carrefour, Colgate, Motorola, Sony, Stanley Black & Decker, and Whirlpool, having 3,500 active online stores across 43 countries (as of FY ended on December 31, 2023). For more information, visit www.vtex.com.

About H Mart

H Mart is the largest Asian-American supermarket chain in the United States, providing a wide variety of Asian and international grocery products. Known for its extensive selection of fresh produce, meats, seafood, and specialty items, H Mart serves diverse communities with high-quality products and exceptional service. With a strong focus on cultural and culinary experiences, H Mart continues to expand its footprint across the U.S. to meet the growing demand for Asian groceries and cuisine.

About VML

VML is a leading creative company that combines brand experience, customer experience, and commerce, creating connected brands to drive growth. The agency is a leading global marketing and systems integration partner, specializing in creating innovative solutions that drive business transformation. VML is celebrated for its innovative and award-winning work for blue chip client partners including AstraZeneca, Colgate-Palmolive, Dell, Ford, Intel, Microsoft, Nestlé, The Coca-Cola Company, and Wendy's. The agency is recognized by the Forrester Wave™ Reports, which name WPP a "Leader" in Commerce Services, Global Digital Experience Services, Global Marketing Services and, most recently, Marketing Measurement & Optimization. VML's global network is powered by 30,000 talented people across 60-plus markets, with principal offices in Kansas City, New York, Detroit, London, São Paulo, Shanghai, Singapore, and Sydney.

VML is a WPP agency (NYSE: WPP). For more information, please visit www.vml.com, and follow along on Instagram, LinkedIn, and X #VMLconnected.

