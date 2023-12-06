VTEX Awarded Global Industry Partner of the Year in Retail and CPG in the 2023 AWS Partner Awards

VTEX

06 Dec, 2023, 10:36 ET

Recognized for its innovation, VTEX received a total of three awards in the 2023 AWS Partner Awards

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VTEX (NYSE: VTEX), the backbone for composable commerce, was named Global Industry Partner of the Year in Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) in Amazon Web Services (AWS) announcement for 2023 Geo and Global AWS Partners of the Year. At this year's AWS re:Invent in Las Vegas, Nevada, VTEX was recognized as a top AWS Partner with the Retail Competency that provides innovative technology offerings accelerating retailers' modernization and innovation journey across all areas in the enterprise.

"VTEX's composable and complete platform empowers brands and retailers to ditch legacy, modularizing their architecture and achieving faster time-to-market. Brands in the United States, Europe, and all around the world rely on VTEX to scale up their sales, optimize fulfillment operations, and make the most of omnichannel possibilities. We are thrilled to be the backbone for composable commerce," stated Santiago Naranjo, Chief Revenue Officer at VTEX. "VTEX is extremely proud to have our global achievements recognized by the 2023 AWS Partner Awards."

In an ever-evolving retail landscape and the uncertain economic environment, VTEX continues to empower its customers to grow above market averages quarter over quarter.  With VTEX's complete and composable platform, retail and CPG brands can build, manage, and deliver advanced B2B, B2C, and Marketplace commerce experiences without the complexity. 

"What drew us to VTEX was the simplified API integration, the personalization level, and better customer features," said Luke Jedeikin, co-founder of Bash. "We are at the beginning of our omnichannel journey, and compared to its competitors, VTEX was the best choice regarding superior capabilities at a fraction of the time."

The Geo and Global AWS Partner Awards highlight a wide range of AWS Partners whose business models have embraced specialization, innovation, and cooperation over the past year. The awards also acknowledge partners whose business models continue to evolve and thrive on AWS as they work with customers.

All AWS Partners were invited to participate and submit a nomination. A panel of AWS experts selected the winners based on strict criteria verified through a third-party audit conducted by Canalys, a leading global technology market analyst firm. Special emphasis was given to the customer success cases submitted in the nomination form.

For more information about VTEX, please visit:

About VTEX
VTEX (NYSE: VTEX) is the backbone for composable commerce where forward-thinking CEOs and CIOs smarten up their investments. Our composable and complete platform helps brands and retailers modernize their stack and reduce maintenance costs by rapidly migrating from legacy systems, connecting their entire value chain, and making inventory and fulfillment their strength.

As a leader in digital commerce, VTEX is trusted by more than 2,600 B2C and B2B customers, including Carrefour, Colgate, Motorola, Sony, Stanley Black & Decker, and Whirlpool, having over 3,400 active online stores across 38 countries (as of FY ended on December 31, 2022). For more information, visit www.vtex.com.

VTEX Press Contact
Rachel Goodwill
Walker Sands, for VTEX
[email protected] 

SOURCE VTEX

