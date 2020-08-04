VTEX selected by AB InBev as the global enterprise commerce-marketplace-OMS solution to support contactless ordering and delivery

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VTEX , the world's first and only fully-integrated commerce-marketplace-OMS solution, announced today that it will help power Anheuser-Busch InBev's (AB InBev) global marketplace and point-of-sale (POS) functionality, facilitating contactless ordering and delivery in multiple markets across the globe via the global enterprise agreement.

AB InBev chose VTEX based on its agility, flexibility and scalability as its restaurants and bars around the world begin to re-open.

"Customers are at the heart of everything that we do, and we're excited to partner with VTEX to simplify the online ordering process worldwide, as well as expand our contactless pick-up and delivery in Central and South America," said France Roy, Global Head of Engineering at AB InBev.

VTEX's unique commerce and marketplace capabilities, like its advanced pricing engine and multi-currency, multi-language and multi-site support, allow AB InBev to quickly and cost-effectively implement its B2B2C marketplace model across the globe.

"Collaborative commerce is a foundational part of our business, and we've found this value has been instrumental in helping companies like AB InBev deliver the best service possible," said Amit Shah, Chief Strategy Officer & US General Manager at VTEX. "The pandemic has challenged businesses to rethink how they can support their customers, and we're happy to help AB InBev meet customers' changing needs by leveraging e-commerce and online marketplace capabilities."

For more information about VTEX, its commerce and marketplace capabilities, and its work with companies like AB InBev, please visit www.vtex.com .

About VTEX

VTEX is the first and only global, fully integrated, end-to-end commerce solution with native marketplace and OMS capabilities. We help companies in retail, manufacturing, wholesale, grocery, consumer packaged goods and other verticals to sell more, operate more efficiently, scale seamlessly and deliver remarkable customer experience. Our modern microservices-based architecture and our powerful business and developer tools allow VTEX to future-proof our customers' businesses and free them from software updates. Major brands including Sony, Walmart, Whirlpool, Coca-Cola, Stanley Black & Decker, Pizza Hut and Nestlé, plus 2,000+ active customers in 30 countries, trust VTEX to accelerate and transform their commerce. Visit www.vtex.com to learn more.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev

Anheuser-Busch InBev is a publicly traded company based in Leuven, Belgium, with secondary listings on the Mexico and South Africa stock exchanges and with American Depositary Receipts on the New York Stock Exchange. Our Dream is to bring people together for a better world. Beer, the original social network, has been bringing people together for thousands of years. We are committed to building great brands that stand the test of time and to brewing the best beers using the finest natural ingredients. Our diverse portfolio of well over 500 beer brands includes global brands Budweiser®, Corona® and Stella Artois®; multi-country brands Beck's®, Hoegaarden®, Leffe® and Michelob Ultra®; and local champions such as Aguila®, Antarctica®, Bud Light®, Brahma®, Cass®, Castle®, Castle Lite®, Cristal®, Harbin®, Jupiler®, Modelo Especial®, Quilmes®, Victoria®, Sedrin®, and Skol®. Our brewing heritage dates back more than 600 years, spanning continents and generations. From our European roots at the Den Hoorn brewery in Leuven, Belgium. To the pioneering spirit of the Anheuser & Co brewery in St. Louis, US. To the creation of the Castle Brewery in South Africa during the Johannesburg gold rush. To Bohemia, the first brewery in Brazil. Geographically diversified with a balanced exposure to developed and developing markets, we leverage the collective strengths of approximately 170,000 employees based in nearly 50 countries worldwide. For 2019, AB InBev's reported revenue was 52.3 billion USD (excluding JVs and associates).

