VTEX selected to power Hearst's ecommerce businesses

Iconic publishing and media brand will use VTEX Commerce Cloud to make its heavily trafficked publications shoppable and transform its business model

NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VTEX , the composable and complete commerce platform, announced it has been selected by Hearst, the leading global, diversified media, information, and services company. This partnership will enable Hearst to transform the buying experience of its consumer media businesses, which collectively reach 165 million unique users each month, according to Comscore. VTEX will support a digital commerce marketplace across fashion, Do-it-yourself (DIY) and home improvement, lifestyle publications and bring a unified shopping experience to users.

VTEX - The Enterprise Digital Commerce Platform

This collaboration is a significant testament to the VTEX platform, which was chosen by Hearst due to VTEX's wide breadth of native capabilities, multi-site architecture, and VTEX IO development platform to support custom features. The platform brings integrated marketplace and core digital commerce to support multi-vendor business models. With VTEX, Hearst will be able to create a seamless customer experience between its publications and shoppable interfaces, allowing the purchase of featured products with ease.

Mariano Gomide de Faria, VTEX's founder and co-CEO, stated, "We are thrilled to partner with Hearst Corporation by providing a digital commerce platform that will support some of the most beloved publications worldwide. In today's environment, traditional business models are being challenged. Forward-thinking organizations, like Hearst, are investing in the tools to reinvent themselves to thrive in the modern retail environment."

Robert Gash, Hearst's Chief Technology Officer of E-Commerce, expressed the company's enthusiasm for the partnership, explaining why VTEX was the right choice: "VTEX provides us with the ability to launch quickly with out of the box features and the flexibility to use its APIs to iteratively enhance our offerings. This partnership will help us leverage new business models in the digital economy, and we're excited to grow with VTEX."

With VTEX's composable and complete digital commerce platform, Hearst aims to revolutionize the way consumers engage with its publications while offering a seamless, streamlined shopping experience. The new business model represents a crucial part of Hearst's strategy for embracing the digital economy in 2024 and beyond. Valtech, the experience innovation company, is partnering with VTEX and Hearst to support this digital transformation.

"With this launch, Hearst has taken a significant step toward becoming a frontrunner in the evolving media-driven e-commerce landscape," said Charles Desjardins, EVP and MD at Valtech. "Their new VTEX-powered platform is redefining the industry. We're excited to help build a unique commerce journey to support Hearst's future growth and reflect its position as a media powerhouse."

About VTEX

VTEX (NYSE: VTEX) is the composable and complete commerce platform where forward-thinking CEOs and CIOs smarten up their investments. VTEX helps brands and retailers modernize their stack and reduce maintenance costs by rapidly migrating from legacy systems, connecting their entire value chain, and making inventory and fulfillment their strength. As a leader in digital commerce, VTEX is trusted by more than 2,600 B2C and B2B customers, including Carrefour, Colgate, Motorola, Sony, Stanley Black & Decker, and Whirlpool, having over 3,400 active online stores across 38 countries (as of FY ended on December 31, 2022). For more information, visit www.vtex.com .

About Hearst

Hearst Corporation is a global, diversified media, information, and services company with more than 360 businesses. Its major interests include ownership of 15 daily and 34 weekly newspapers, including the Houston Chronicle, San Francisco Chronicle, and Albany Times Union; hundreds of magazines around the world, including Cosmopolitan, Harper's BAZAAR, and Men's Health; and digital services businesses such as iCrossing and KUBRA.

About Valtech

Valtech is the experience innovation company that exists to unlock a better way to experience the world. With a focus on delivering exceptional business results, we empower brands to leap ahead of the competition and go beyond best practices. By blending crafts, categories, and cultures, our global team of 6,000 professionals in more than 60 offices worldwide help brands unlock value in a digitally accelerated world. It's at the intersection of insights and perspectives where we leverage the power of data, AI, creativity, and technology to achieve experience innovation for many of the world's best-known brands, including L'Oreal, Mars, Audi, P&G, Volkswagen, and Dolby. See our work at Valtech.com.

