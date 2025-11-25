VTG Acquires Miklos Systems, Inc., Strengthening Digital Transformation Capabilities Across the Intelligence Community

CHANTILLY, Va., Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- VTG, a leading provider of national security solutions, announced today the acquisition of Miklos Systems, Inc. (MSI), a Fairfax, VA-based technology firm renowned for its software engineering excellence and employee-owned culture.

VTG President & CEO, John Hassoun

Founded in 1993, MSI has built a strong reputation for delivering full software lifecycle development, cloud services, cybersecurity, data science, and systems engineering to mission-critical programs across the Intelligence Community (IC). MSI's team of highly skilled and cleared professionals brings deep technical expertise and a collaborative approach that aligns seamlessly with VTG's values and mission.

MSI has been 100% employee-owned since 2015 and was named ESOP Company of the Year in 2019 by The ESOP Association. The company's culture emphasizes collaboration, integrity, and transparency, supported by practices such as open-book management and consensus-driven decision-making. MSI's guiding principles—Technical Excellence, Customer Service, Personal Integrity, Collaborative Culture, and Having Fun—have shaped its success and longevity.

"Welcoming Miklos Systems to VTG marks another strategic milestone in our growth journey," said John Hassoun, President & CEO of VTG. "MSI's culture of technical excellence, integrity, and employee empowerment mirrors our own values and vision. Their collaborative spirit and commitment to mission success make them an ideal fit for VTG. Together, we will accelerate innovation, strengthen our partnerships, and deliver transformative outcomes for our customers across the Intelligence Community."

Roland Burdett, President of MSI, added "All of the Employee-Owners of MSI are excited about the acquisition. We are looking forward to joining VTG, and working together on future opportunities."

The acquisition reflects VTG's shared strategic vision with its majority investor, A&M Capital Partners, to deepen technical capabilities and scale in high-impact domains. It follows VTG's earlier 2025 acquisitions of Loki Solutions, Triaplex, Byte Systems, iota IT, and Tunuva Technologies, further solidifying its position as a premier solutions provider to the Defense and Intelligence sectors.

About VTG

VTG delivers modernization and digital transformation solutions that expand America's competitive advantage in the modern battlespace. Headquartered in Chantilly, Virginia, VTG provides full lifecycle engineering for naval, aerospace, network, and digital requirements. Whether at sea, in the air, on land, or in cyberspace, VTG delivers Tomorrow's Transformation Today. For more information, visit us at www.VTGdefense.com .

About A&M Capital Partners

A&M Capital Partners ("AMCP") is A&M Capital's flagship investment strategy focused on middle-market control transactions in North America with total commitments of over $4.0 billion. AMCP partners with founders, families, corporates, and management teams, providing the capital and strategic and operational assistance that it believes is required to take businesses to the next level of success. AMCP invests across a wide range of sectors including Business Services, Healthcare Services, Government Services, Industrial Services, Financial Services, Packaging & Distribution Services, and more. For more information, visit www.a-mcapital.com/partner.

About A&M Capital

A&M Capital is a multi-strategy private equity investment firm with over $6.0 billion in total commitments across its strategies. The firm is led by a highly experienced investment team, which is augmented by a strategic association with A&M Consulting, a leading global operationally focused advisory firm. A&M Capital combines a focus on middle-market private equity investing with deep operational expertise, industry knowledge, and global corporate relationships, making A&M Capital an attractive partner to management teams and business owners. A&M Capital is headquartered in Greenwich, CT, with offices in Manhattan Beach, CA, West Palm Beach, FL, London, UK, and Milan, IT. For more information, visit https://www.a-mcapital.com/.

SOURCE VTG