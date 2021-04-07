VTG Awarded $188M NSWC Port Hueneme TI16 Contract to Modernize Combat Systems Across the Fleet

CHANTILLY, Va., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VTG, an industry-leading provider of force modernization and digital transformation solutions, announced that it has been awarded the Technical Insertion 16 Sustainment, Installation, Procurement and Engineering Services contract by the Naval Surface Warfare Center Port Hueneme Division, a field activity of the Naval Sea Systems Command. The indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract has a potential value of $188 million and a five-year period of performance.

"VTG has a proud legacy of closely collaborating with the Navy to engineer the next generation of sea power," said John Hassoun, VTG president and CEO. "The TI16 program enables VTG to build upon that legacy, expanding our technical expertise, strengthening our partnership with NSWC Port Hueneme and NAVSEA, and – most importantly – modernizing the fleet."

The TI16 program is the U.S. Navy's enterprise approach to modernizing combat systems across the surface fleet – most notably the Aegis Combat System – and includes all cruisers and destroyers, aircraft carriers, and amphibious ships. TI16 also enables the Navy to introduce the latest commercial off-the-shelf technologies and open architecture designs into its combat systems.

VTG will leverage its robust, full lifecycle combat systems engineering capabilities to fulfill TI16 program requirements. The company currently provides prime contract warfare, control, and C5I engineering services to the NAVSEA Naval Sea Systems Engineering Directorate and has over 50 years of experience installing and integrating advanced C5ISR systems aboard every existing U.S. Navy surface ship and submarine class. Most recently, VTG completed the successful installation and integration of the ODIN directed energy laser weapon system aboard two Arleigh Burke class destroyers. The company will also leverage its growing digital and software engineering capabilities. Earlier this month, VTG announced that it had begun work on a prime contract to develop the future state of the Navy Operational Architecture and to optimize fleet interoperability. The company also introduced the VTG Battle Lab, an industry-integrated model-based systems engineering environment for next-generation warfare systems.

About VTG

VTG delivers force modernization and digital transformation solutions that expand America's competitive advantage in the modern battlespace. Headquartered in Chantilly, Virginia, VTG provides full lifecycle engineering for naval, aerospace, network, and digital requirements. Whether at sea, in the air, on land, or in cyberspace, VTG delivers Tomorrow's Transformation Today. For more information, visit us at www.VTGdefense.com.

