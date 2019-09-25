VTLO Announces Three Big Wins, Including IABC Award of Excellence for the Company's Intranet

IABC Silver Quill evaluators noted, "This was an excellent project on all levels – strategic thinking, research and professional execution. If VTLO can engage and inform its own employees so well, it's a great testament to what the team can do for their clients."

Earlier this year, VTLO's Chief Executive Officer Jill Vitiello and Chief Operating Officer Nadine Green were recognized with two prestigious awards. In January, Vitiello was honored as a PR News' Top Women in PR for 2019, which celebrates women who have made bold advances in crisis management, brand reputation, content creation, social media marketing and more. In March, Green was honored among the NJBIZ Best 50 Women in Business for 2019. The annual event recognizes leaders who are shaping their organizations, industries and the economic landscape of the Garden State.

"These awards clearly establish VTLO as the agency of choice and a proven leader in the communications field," said Vitiello.

Vitiello Communications Group (VTLO) is a global leader in business communications working with executives to engage people and inspire them to achieve great outcomes. Our client roster spans a range of highly regulated industries, including life sciences, healthcare, financial services, and conglomerates. VTLO is certified as a Woman Business Enterprise (WBE) and a Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB) by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). VTLO is also certified as a Women Business Enterprise and a Small Business Enterprise (SBE) by the State of New Jersey. For more information, visit our website.

