VTOMAN Launches Unbeatable Black Friday Deals with Massive Savings on Portable Power Stations

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- VTOMAN, a leading name in portable power technology, today announced its highly anticipated Black Friday Extravaganza, featuring record-breaking discounts on its best-selling portable power stations and solar panels. Running from November 6 through December 2, 2025, this event marks VTOMAN's biggest promotion of the year — empowering adventurers, homeowners, and everyday users to experience reliable, sustainable energy at the best prices of the season.

Unbeatable Deals for Every Power Need

VTOMAN

Whether you're preparing for outdoor adventures, off-grid living, or emergency backup, VTOMAN's Black Friday lineup delivers powerful solutions at incredible value:

On top of these markdowns, VTOMAN is offering a tiered instant-discount promotion across all power station orders:

Spend $1,000 , get $100 off

, get Spend $1,500 , get $150 off

, get Spend $2,000 , get $200 off

, get Spend $2,500, get $250 off

Exclusive Free Gifts for Every Purchase

To make the savings even sweeter, qualifying orders will also receive exclusive gifts — all while supplies last:

Orders ≥ $500 → FREE Charging Cable + Fridge Magnet

Orders ≥ $1,000 → FREE 30 W Wall Charger

Orders ≥ $1,500 → FREE VTOMAN Sweatshirt

Orders ≥ $2,000 → FREE Power Station Bag

Orders ≥ $2,500 → FREE V32 Cordless Pressure Washer

The VTOMAN Black Friday Extravaganza runs from November 6 – December 2, 2025, exclusively on VTOMAN.com.

Built on Reliability. Driven by Trust.

At the heart of VTOMAN lies a deep commitment to dependability and customer trust. Every product is engineered to deliver consistent performance — no matter the conditions — ensuring users always have power when they need it most.

With LifeBMS™, VTOMAN's advanced battery-management system, every unit continuously monitors key performance indicators in real time to protect against temperature changes, overcharging, and short circuits. Combined with LiFePO₄ battery chemistry, VTOMAN sets a new benchmark for safety and reliability, giving users peace of mind whether at home or outdoors.

Empowering a Sustainable Energy Lifestyle

VTOMAN believes everyone deserves access to clean, reliable, and affordable energy. By focusing on reliability, safety, and user-centric design, VTOMAN empowers individuals to embrace sustainable living without compromise — providing portable power that fuels exploration and everyday life alike.

Mastering New Energy Your Way.

This guiding philosophy reflects VTOMAN's mission to make sustainable energy lifestyles accessible to all — putting reliable innovation directly into the hands of every user.

About VTOMAN

VTOMAN is a global brand specializing in the R&D, manufacturing, and distribution of lithium-ion portable power stations and renewable energy solutions. Guided by its core value of Reliability, VTOMAN is committed to making sustainable energy accessible to everyone through continuous innovation and dependable design.

For more information, visit www.VTOMAN.com.

Contact: Market Team [email protected]

SOURCE VTOMAN