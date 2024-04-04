VTrips Gives TrackDistribution Five Stars for Easy Management of Short-Term Rental Reviews

Longtime client commits to an unprecedented contract extension with Track

PONTE VEDRA, Fla., April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vacation rental giant VTrips recently began using TrackDistribution, an enterprise-class channel distribution platform from TravelNet Solutions (TNS), to manage its 6,000+ short-term rental listings and 15+ brands. But for VTrips Founder and CEO Steve Milo and Amber Carpenter, head of product, the real game-changer to date has been the platform's Reviews Management feature.

Responding to guest reviews, and sometimes reviewing the guests themselves, is a big job for any growing vacation rental company. For some, managing reviews channel by channel and property by property is a full-time job. Sentiment analysis adds yet another time-consuming step.

Not anymore. TrackDistribution's Reviews Management feature is the most sophisticated and time-saving solution of its kind on the market. Now, reviews from across channels can be viewed, responded to, and even analyzed for sentiment from a single screen.

"Without Reviews Management, it's incredibly hard to make your reviews tangible in one place," Carpenter said. "Everything is in disparate places. So the fact that it's been brought all together into one place is huge."

A Special Relationship

The VTrips/TNS partnership goes back many years, and the two companies continue to drive innovations that benefit the industry as a whole. Enterprise technology is all about scalability, and few companies in the industry have scaled more aggressively than VTrips.

In addition to being founder and CEO, Steve Milo is a staunch advocate for the short-term rental industry and has served on the board of the Vacation Rental Management Association.

"I'm thrilled to share the exciting news about our deepening collaboration with the fantastic team over at TNS," said Milo. "We're all about taking things up a notch, and this partnership is no exception. We're integrating their enterprise-caliber TrackDistribution and Reviews Management into our operations, paving the way for a whole new level of efficiency and unforgettable guest experiences."

VTrips recently inked a contract extension that will have its various property management companies relying on Track for the next five years. Like training partners, Ryan Bailey, CEO of TNS, noted that the two companies have a long history of raising each other's game.

"VTrips' incredible growth and industry-shifting business model has played a major role in helping us build solutions that can keep up with the biggest and most demanding customers," Bailey said. "They always challenge us to be better and think bigger, and I'm forever grateful for that relationship. That they've already integrated the new TrackDistribution into their operations is a big validation of the platform's scalability and reliability."

Building trust and collaborative relationships with clients and partners alike is a key focus of TNS. Its customer advisory board, on which Milo sits, is never shy about giving the kind of feedback that leads to more useful and valuable solutions.

"At VTrips, we've been there from the beginning of TravelNet Solution's PMS/Track journey. We've watched it grow, been part of its evolution, and we haven't just stood on the sidelines. Nope, we've been in the game, offering insights and feedback every step of the way," Milo added. "It's not just about embracing cutting-edge technology for us; it's about actively shaping it to meet the ever-changing needs of our industry and, of course, our beloved guests. Together, we're not just keeping up with standards; we're setting new ones in the vacation rental sector!"

About TravelNet Solutions

For more than 21 years, TravelNet Solutions, Inc. (TNS) has provided integrated software and marketing solutions for the hospitality industry anchored by its flagship Track Property Management System and other products under the Track banner. Our single-vendor ecosystem gives growing vacation rental companies all the enterprise-class tools they need to scale. With 70+ integration partners and a growing list of native features, Track helps hospitality pros level up through digital transformation. Learn more at tnsinc.com.

