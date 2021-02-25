VTX1 Companies Selects Zenoss to Ensure Connectivity in All Moments of Life

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zenoss Inc., the leader in AI-driven full-stack monitoring , today announced VTX1, a leading broadband service provider offering internet and telephone services to approximately 27,000 customers in South Texas, has selected Zenoss Cloud to upgrade their IT infrastructure.

"Our customers rely on VTX1 for clear, fast and dedicated broadband service and support," said Sebastian Ivanisky, CTO at VTX1. "Our transition to Zenoss Cloud gives us additional visibility into our infrastructure and provides real-time views into service health and availability so we can deliver reliable, "always on" service to our customers throughout South Texas."

Zenoss Cloud is the leading AI-driven full-stack monitoring platform that streams and normalizes all machine data, uniquely enabling the emergence of context for preventing service disruptions in complex, modern IT environments. Zenoss Cloud leverages the most powerful machine learning and real-time analytics to give companies the ability to scale and adapt to the changing needs of their businesses. To learn more about Zenoss Cloud, visit https://www.zenoss.com/product .

"We are excited to have been selected by VTX1," said Greg Stock, chairman and CEO of Zenoss. "With service areas covering more than 41,500 square miles, we recognize the importance of ensuring VTX1's IT services and applications are always running. Zenoss Cloud has been designed from the ground up to support these complex needs."

About Zenoss

Zenoss works with the world's largest organizations to ensure their IT services and applications are always on. Delivering full-stack monitoring combined with AIOps, Zenoss uniquely collects all types of machine data, including metrics, dependency data, events, streaming data and logs, to build real-time IT service models that train machine learning algorithms to deliver robust AIOps analytics capabilities. This enables IT Ops and DevOps teams to optimize application performance, predict and eliminate outages, and reduce IT spend in modern hybrid IT environments. Zenoss is recognized as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Intelligent Application and Service Monitoring, Q2 2019 and is recognized in the 2019 Gartner Market Guide for AIOps Platforms . For more information about Zenoss, please visit https://www.zenoss.com .

About VTX1 Companies

VTX1 Companies was established as a cooperative in 1952 with the purpose of providing telephone service to rural subscribers deemed unfeasible by larger companies. The company has grown to become a leading broadband service provider offering fiber and wireless internet and telephone services to customers in South Texas. VTX1 Companies' service area covers approximately 41,000 square miles and it is the second largest rural internet service provider in Texas. For more information about VTX1 Companies and its telecommunications services, please visit www.vtx1.net or call 800-446-2031.

