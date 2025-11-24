Vu Technologies Joins Forces with Wonder Project to Redefine AI-Powered Filmmaking in its hit series House of David

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- After over 40 million viewers tuned in for the first season of the hit series, House of David, Vu Technologies is announcing its partnership with Wonder Project on the highly anticipated second season, which debuted exclusively on Wonder Project's new subscription service on Prime Video on October 5. By integrating cutting-edge generative AI tools, cinema-robotics and virtual production technologies, the second season could set a new standard for cinematic storytelling for the future.

The new series leverages several generative AI technologies like Runway's Gen-3 Alpha for Image to Video Generation, Vu's Gen AI Orchestrator and NVIDIA accelerated computing, which represent a major leap forward in production efficiency and visual innovation.

In an interview with Variety magazine, series creator Jon Erwin broke down the opening sequence stating that, "The entire scene is driven with generative AI tools as the horsepower to the scene. What we found is that these tools work best when combined with traditional tools." Vu CEO Tim Moore added that, "The combination of generative AI backgrounds and live practical effects creates a type of photorealism that is going to blow audiences away in Season 2."

Next-Generation Technology Meets Cinematic Storytelling

Vu Technologies, a leader in virtual production, provided House of David with a state-of-the-art technology suite, including two massive Vu One LED walls, a 50ft x 20ft Aputure Infinimat System, NVIDIA RTX™ 6000 Ada GenerationGPUs , several remotely controllable RED Cameras and their proprietary Vu Studio software. In combination with Mark Roberts Motion Control, RED's high-performance camera systems and Aputure's industry-leading lighting solutions, these advanced cinema tools provide Wonder Project with unparalleled creative capabilities.

"Jon and his team are pushing the boundaries on how films will be made in the future. From quickly generating assets in AI that are based on the reference photography on Season 1, to iterating changes live on set, this type of hybrid AI workflow allows production companies to be more creative and achieve blockbuster film results for a fraction of the cost and time," said Tim Moore.

Runway, a pioneering media and entertainment company, is bringing its frontier AI research and multi-modal models to production. Known for enhancing workflows for top studios, brands, and creators, Runway's technology has been instrumental in projects ranging from Madonna's Celebration Tour visuals to major brand campaigns for Under Armour and New Balance. Their AI-driven tools enable filmmakers to push the boundaries of visual storytelling like never before.

"House of David is a perfect example of what can be achieved with Runway's tools – captivating visuals and ambitious storytelling, all at a fraction of the cost," Runway co-founder and CEO Cristóbal Valenzuela says. "Combining new technology with traditional filmmaking techniques is something all creators can benefit from."

A Bold New Vision for the Future of Film

House of David is more than just an ambitious series—it is a groundbreaking exploration of the future of filmmaking. By blending AI-powered tools with traditional filmmaking techniques, the project is setting a precedent that could influence the future of filmmaking. A new behind-the-scenes case study video was recently produced in Greece, offering exclusive insights into the revolutionary workflows and creative breakthroughs driving this project. This deep dive into AI-augmented filmmaking will provide audiences and industry professionals alike with a firsthand look at how technology is transforming storytelling.

Wonder Project invites filmmakers, technologists, and audiences worldwide to experience this industry-defining production. House of David is set to push the limits of creativity and innovation, establishing new benchmarks in cinematic excellence. Watch the full length case study video at www.vu.network/news/house-of-david

