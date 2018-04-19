VU University Medical Center in Amsterdam Delivers First Ever Linear Accelerator-Based On-Table Adaptive MR Image-Guided Radiotherapy Treatment on ViewRay MRIdian® Linac

In May 2016, VUmc began on-table adaptive MR-image guided treatments with the first generation MRIdian system, which VUmc intends to upgrade to linac technology later in 2018.

Unlike conventional radiotherapy, the MRIdian system provides diagnostic-quality MR visualization of the tumor and surrounding healthy tissues. This recent advance provides the potential for clinicians to improve targeting precision and thus deliver higher, and potentially more effective radiation doses to the tumor, while simultaneously minimizing incidental radiation exposure to surrounding organs.

The MRIdian Linac system received FDA clearance in 2017 and was CE marked in 2016. The MRIdian Linac system enables both faster and more precise radiation treatments than ViewRay's first generation system.

"Having experienced first-hand the clinical benefits of real-time MR guidance and adaptive treatment delivery with our first MRIdian system, we felt a second was necessary in order to ensure that more patients can benefit from this more precise treatment. Suitable patient groups were identified in our initial studies of more than 1,800 adaptive treatments and with the second system in place, even more patients will benefit from this treatment modality, which is the next big advance in radiotherapy." said Ben J. Slotman, M.D., Ph.D., professor and chairman of Radiation Oncology at VUmc. "We are excited that our MRIdian Linac clinical program has begun, and that we now have an essential tool in place to help address a key challenge we face in radiation oncology, including day-to-day changes that can occur throughout the course of treatment."

MRIdian's MR image-guided radiotherapy is a rapidly emerging technique for precision cancer care with numerous top-tier cancers centers poised to treat their first patients in the first half of 2018. Earlier this week, University Clinic Heidelberg in Germany also treated their first patient using MRIdian Linac MR image-guided radiotherapy.

About ViewRay

ViewRay®, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRAY), designs, manufactures and markets the MRIdian® radiation therapy system. MRIdian is built upon a proprietary high-definition MR imaging system designed from the ground up to address the unique challenges and clinical workflow for advanced radiation oncology. Unlike MR systems used in diagnostic radiology, MRIdian's high-definition MR was purpose-built to address specific challenges including beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other safety concerns, which may potentially occur when high magnetic fields interact with radiation beams. ViewRay and MRIdian are registered trademarks of ViewRay, Inc.

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause future results to differ materially from those referenced. Forward looking statements include the potential for improved targeting precision, more effective radiation dose, minimized incidental radiation to surrounding organs, faster treatments, reduced operating costs and more precise treatment. Given these uncertainties, the reader is advised not to place any undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Additional risk factors include, among others, the ability to raise the additional funding needed to continue to pursue ViewRay's business and product development plans, the inherent uncertainties associated with developing new products or technologies, competition in the industry in which ViewRay operates and overall market conditions. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and ViewRay assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factor disclosure set forth in the reports and other documents ViewRay files with the SEC available at www.sec.gov.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vu-university-medical-center-in-amsterdam-delivers-first-ever-linear-accelerator-based-on-table-adaptive-mr-image-guided-radiotherapy-treatment-on-viewray-mridian-linac-300632896.html

SOURCE ViewRay, Inc.