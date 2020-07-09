VUCA Health's Digital Patient Education Solution, MedsOnCue, Now Allows Pharmacies to Go Paperless in All 50 States and the District of Columbia

LAKE MARY, Fla., July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For years, VUCA Health has been advocating for a digital alternative to prescription information that pharmacies traditionally provide on paper. Today, the company announced it has confirmed that pharmacies in all 50 states and the District of Columbia can allow their patients to opt-in to receive their medication information through an eco-friendly, digital platform, instead of on paper.

VUCA's paperless solution, called MedsOnCue, allows patients to access educational information about their medication through a QR code printed on their prescription bottle. Patients also get access to a short video about their prescription and can even view a high-resolution image of their medication.

VUCA began its Going Green campaign in 2015, where it has been working directly with Executive Directors and State Boards of Pharmacies to advocate for a digital alternative to traditional methods of providing prescription information. In addition to an eco-friendly alternative to stapling paper to a bag, pharmacies can save time and money on the costs associated with printing paper for their patients.

As pharmacies learn to operate in an environment battling COVID-19 and prepare for a busy vaccine season, pharmacies across the country currently utilizing MedsOnCue have seen the value in reduced contact by going paperless while being able to provide patient education.

"Pharmacies have been at the forefront of the COVID response during the pandemic," said Richard Waithe, PharmD, President of VUCA Health. "Understanding how difficult it is to run a pharmacy during these hard times where every penny counts and every minute matters, we're happy to help pharmacies across the nation save money and time by going paperless with MedsOnCue."

Visit www.vucahealth.com/gopaperless to learn more.

About VUCA Health

VUCA Health provides a gateway to patient engagement that serves as an on-demand extension of pharmacists and other healthcare providers. The company has built the most extensive library of medication education videos, available in English and Spanish, that can be integrated into websites, mobile apps, and patient portals. Learn more at www.vucahealth.com and connect on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram @VUCAhealth.

Media Contact:

Richard Waithe

Phone: 866-848-8822

Email: [email protected]

Related Images

vuca-health.png

VUCA Health

SOURCE VUCA Health

Related Links

http://www.vucahealth.com

