Vudu Greenlights "Legacy," A Docuseries From Whistle And Executive Producer Dwyane Wade, Starring Wade And Sports Legends Evander Holyfield, Randall Cunningham, And Their Children

" Legacy is a part of Vudu's commitment to invest in creating premium and compelling original content for families to enjoy together," said Jeremy Verba, vice president and general manager of Vudu. "We're thrilled to collaborate with Whistle and Dwyane Wade, and bring this motivational series to life."

The docuseries will follow Dwyane Wade's son, Zaire Wade, as he navigates his senior year of high school as a Division I basketball prospect; and Randall Cunningham's daughter, Vashti Cunningham, who is a track and field athlete specializing in the high jump and a contender to win gold at the 2020 Olympics. The series will also shadow Evan and Elijah Holyfield, the sons of former heavyweight world champion boxer, Evander Holyfield. Evan is following in his father's footsteps and pursuing a professional boxing career, while Elijah has chosen a different path as an NFL running back. Additional names will be announced in the coming months.

"I'm proud to executive produce Legacy and bring my son's unique athletic journey to other aspiring young athletes," said Dwyane Wade. "I hope this docuseries leaves viewers feeling inspired through showing the hard work and dedication needed to turn your dreams into reality."

Legacy will be directed by Emmy Award winner Jonathan Hock (Through The Fire, Unguarded) and Mark Ciardi (The Rookie, Secretariat) will serve as an executive producer. This marks the second project Hock and Ciardi signed onto with Whistle following the announcement earlier this year of the series Benedict Men. Legacy was developed by Mike Basone, Whistle's VP of development, premium originals, and he will also serve as an executive producer on the project. Creative Artists Agency (CAA) brokered and packaged the deal on behalf of clients Whistle and Dwyane Wade. Additionally, the marketing and production company Tiny Horse will executive produce.

"We are thrilled to partner with Vudu to create premium content that harbors family values consistent with Whistle's brand,'' said Dominic Ianno, EVP and head of Whistle's growth and new initiatives group and executive producer on the project. "We have assembled a stellar team to bring these stories to life and provide a source of inspiration for adolescents as they face the daunting task of making decisions that will impact their futures."

Legacy will join Vudu's slate of original content including series Mr. Mom and feature film Adventure Force 5.

About Vudu

Vudu is Walmart's digital video service, offering over 10,000 titles for free, including premium original movies & series and 150,000 titles to rent or buy, including the newest releases. Watch the latest movies & TV shows anytime, anywhere, on your favorite smart TV, Android and iOS device, game console, Blu-ray player, and more. At home or on the go, online or offline, Vudu delivers a premium entertainment experience to millions of users every month with the latest in digital video and entertainment technology, including 4K Ultra High Definition, Dolby Vision HDR, and Dolby Atmos Cinema Sound. For more information, visit www.vudu.com/aboutus

About Whistle

Whistle is an entertainment and sports media company that creates, curates and distributes highly engaging, brand safe original content. Backed by data driven insights, Whistle connects with young audiences across social platforms, digital streaming and linear cable networks through relatable programming that aligns with audience passion points. Join Whistle and its LA based studio, New Form, and the recently acquired mobile-first content studio, Vertical Networks, to discover everything from scripted and unscripted shows to the latest social video trends. For more information, visit teamwhistle.com.

SOURCE Vudu