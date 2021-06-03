VUE DMS Study Reveals Shifts Towards Cloud-Native Dealer Management Systems

NORFOLK, Va., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dominion VUE DMS, a cloud-native solution providing dealers the confidence to break free with digital security, flexibility and efficiency to meet today's rapidly changing market, releases results of its 2021 DMS Dealer Sentiment Survey. The commissioned independent study surveyed 220 DMS decision makers from dealerships to determine attitudes toward their current dealer management system (DMS).

"Selecting a DMS is one of the most important decisions for a dealership. Choosing the right one is the first step for dealers to break free from outdated processes and take back control," said Dominion DMS President Sharon Kitzman. "This study indicates DMS choices are trending towards secure, cloud-native solutions with modern features, all backed by superior support. Providers that can offer those benefits will have an advantage as dealers demand more flexible, responsive systems that deliver a better experience for their employees and customers."

Survey participants include dealers, chief financial officers, general managers, controllers and fixed operation managers from large and small dealerships across the US. Key findings indicate that:

Microsoft is the preferred software provider over Google, IBM, Amazon or Apple

Security, features and support were dealers' reasons for selecting current DMS

Dealers unsatisfied with ease of use, price and support of their current DMS

Features and security are among the top reasons for switching DMS

Most dealers prefer a cloud solution for security advantages

About Dominion DMS:

Dominion DMS' new cloud-native dealer management system solution, VUE, gives US-based retail automotive dealers the digital security, flexibility and efficiency to meet today's rapidly changing market. Built on Microsoft Azure Cloud and decades of experience serving dealerships, Dominion VUE enables dealers to deliver a superior buying experience, reduce costs and protect their business. Learn more at VUEDMS.com.

About Dominion Dealer Solutions:

Dominion Dealer Solutions prides itself on providing the automotive industry's most innovative technology. Products include the new cloud-native dealer management system solution offering modern digital security, flexibility and efficiency (VUE DMS), inventory management and merchandising (Dealer Specialties) and vehicle data solutions (DataOne), vehicle registration reporting (Cross-Sell), and AI-powered Customer intel platform for sales and service, (Activator Dealer Solutions). Every OEM and more than 6,000 dealer partners depend on Dominion's foundation of innovation, integrity, excellence and teamwork to deliver outstanding results. For more information, visit our website, like us on Facebook, LinkedIn or Youtube, or follow us on Twitter.

