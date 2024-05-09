VUE HEALTH ANNOUNCES ZARA BAKER AS CHIEF DIGITAL INNOVATION OFFICER

BOSTON, Mass., May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VUE Health, a Boston-based healthcare advertising agency, has hired Zara Baker as Chief Digital Innovation Officer. Zara is an MIT-trained innovator and a former scientist with over two decades of healthcare and life science industry experience that spans the US and EU markets within agency and corporate environments. Her expertise includes digital and AI transformation, commercial strategy, launch planning, creative innovation, leadership development and data analytics. Zara will drive digital transformation across VUE Health and the agency's client portfolio and will be launching VUE Lab, a generative AI hub where the industry's brightest minds in science, arts, and engineering will come together to build cutting-edge creative products.

Zara Baker, Chief Digital Innovation Officer

Before joining VUE Health, Zara advised several pre-commercial biotechnology startups and healthcare consulting agencies in a fractional Chief Digital Officer (CDO) capacity. Before that, she was the head of omnichannel strategy at Ionis Pharma and held senior digital roles at various healthcare and biopharma companies. Throughout her career, Zara has leveraged human-centered innovation to empower people and to realize her commitment to improve healthcare access for patients with unmet needs.

"Digital innovation is so important so that we can help patients and healthcare professionals learn more, faster and more reliably. The addition of Zara to the VUE team is moving us light years ahead of where we were," said Kathryn Wilson, CEO. "Zara is such an innovative thinker and problem solver and a real team player. She seamlessly has integrated into the agency and always surprises us with her unique ideas."

"In the era of hyper-innovation agile companies have a competitive edge and I am excited to be a part of an adaptive agency that is committed to empowering healthcare clients through impactful work aligned to our client's business goals," said Zara. "I admire VUE Health for its collaborative culture, leadership, impressive clients and for being one of the best woman-owned agencies in the New England area."

About VUE Health: VUE Health is a Boston-based, full-service pharmaceutical advertising agency focused on innovation, advancement, and the fearless pursuit of bringing science, education, and medicine to those in need. VUE Health is also certified as a Women's Business Enterprise (WBE) by WBENC. This prestigious certification acknowledges our woman-owned and operated business, meeting WBENC's rigorous standards. We're proud to empower women in business and promote diversity. We skillfully navigate healthcare brands' challenges with strategies grounded in understanding and creatively innovate to drive success.

