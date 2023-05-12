VUE Health, LLC Receives Women's Business Enterprise (WBE) Certification

BOSTON, May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VUE Health, LLC is proud to announce that it has been officially certified as a Women's Business Enterprise (WBE) by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). This prestigious certification acknowledges that VUE Health is a woman-owned and -operated business that meets the rigorous standards of the WBENC.

Kathryn Wilson, CEO and Managing Partner of VUE Health

The WBENC is the largest third-party certifier of businesses owned, controlled, and operated by women in the United States. Its rigorous certification process involves a detailed review of a company's ownership, management, financials, and operations to ensure that it is at least 51% owned, controlled, and operated by women.

"We are thrilled to have received this certification, which acknowledges our commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion in the workplace and in our community," said Kathryn Wilson, CEO and Managing Partner of VUE Health. "We believe that diversity and inclusivity are critical to our success, and we are proud to be recognized as a woman-owned business."

The WBE certification is highly valued by corporations and government agencies that are committed to supplier diversity and seek to work with companies that are owned and operated by underrepresented groups. As a WBE-certified business, VUE Health will have access to a wide range of resources and opportunities to support long-term growth.

About VUE Health, LLC

VUE Health is a Boston-based, full-service pharmaceutical, biotech and health systems focused advertising and medical communications company focused on innovation, advancement, and the fearless pursuit of bringing science, education, and medicine to those in need.

For more information, please visit https://vuehealth.com/vue-health-receives-wbe-certification/.

