Vuephoria vFrame Turns Memories into Living Moments: Photos and HD Video Come Together in an Heirloom-Quality Keepsake

Personal Video Feature Captures Heartfelt Tributes Instantly, Transforming Celebrations for Families and Gift-Givers

ATLANTA, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuephoria™ today announced the launch of the Vuephoria vFrame, the only digital frame that combines cherished photos with HD motion video to create heirloom quality keepsakes. The vFrame ensures that your most cherished memories from weddings, graduations, new babies, sports moments and other important milestones in life will always remain in sight, easy to replay, and never lost in phone galleries or cloud storage.

The vFrame ensures that your most cherished memories from weddings, graduations, new babies, sports moments and other important milestones in life will always remain in sight, easy to replay, and never lost in phone galleries or cloud storage.

Available now in two elegant models, the Wall vFrame ($349) for stunning wall displays and the Desk vFrame ($299) for versatile tabletop use, each features a 10.1-inch HD IPS touch screen, unlimited wireless video uploads through a free iOS or Android app, and the innovative Selfie Toast feature for instant video tributes from, or to, loved ones.

With a cord free design, a 4-hour rechargeable battery, built in speakers, free secure cloud storage, and Cozyla Smart Frame Technology for full length video playback, the vFrame combines design sophistication with effortless functionality. Every unit includes free shipping, a 30-day money back guarantee, and a 12-month warranty.

A New Way to Relive Life's Best Moments

The Vuephoria vFrame reimagines how people relive and share memories by pairing a favorite photo with vibrant HD video. With a simple tap, users can replay birthdays, first steps, and heartfelt moments in lifelike detail. Built in high output speakers make every laugh, toast, and voice feel as real as the day it happened.

Collect Love in Minutes with Selfie Toast

Vuephoria's exclusive Selfie Toast feature transforms celebrations into living keepsakes. Perfect for weddings, graduations, retirements, and milestone birthdays, it allows friends and family to send unlimited video toasts directly to the frame. Contributors simply record a short clip on any phone and email it to the frame's unique address. Videos appear almost instantly, even during live events.

The result is a digital guestbook filled with genuine emotion, where every voice is captured and preserved, in video form forever, connecting loved ones across any distance.

Designed for Connection

Created for families, grandparents, gift givers, and professionals, the vFrame fosters everyday connection. Whether displayed at home, given as a wedding gift, or used as a corporate memento, it elevates any space while keeping memories alive, accessible, and meaningful.

About Vuephoria

Vuephoria is dedicated to redefining how we preserve and relive life's most meaningful moments. With cutting-edge technology and elegant design, the vFrame ensures your memories are always in sight, on demand, and built to last.

PRESS KIT: HERE

For media inquiries, samples, or interviews, please contact:

Glenn Mandel

The LaunchPad Agency

760-798-1563

[email protected]

www.launchpadagency.com

SOURCE Vuephoria