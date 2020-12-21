VueReal Offers a High Yield Flipchip microLED Structure for Lower Cost Displays for Automotive, Wearable, and TVs

WATERLOO, Ontario, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VueReal is pleased to announce that its patented flipchip structure has demonstrated the higher yields and lower cost of the vertical LED process.

VueReal Flipchip microLED (30x15 um2), almost all the microLED area is emitting light.

Most of the recent large-area microLED applications are based on flipchip microLED due to easier integration, no need for post processing, and easier repair process. However, most flip chip microLED structures offered by our competitors suffer significantly from lower yield, complex process and sensitivity to ESD. As a result, the cost of making displays with these devices is very high despite the push by vendors to offer such products.

VueReal has been focused on enabling vertical microLED processes which offer very simple devices, very high yield (99.9996%) and very small devices (<8 micrometer). "To address our partners' issues with their existing products, we have used our expertise in vertical devices and developed a flipchip microLED that has majority of the vertical microLED attributes (simple process, high yield, and relatively small devices compare to existing flipchip)." said Dr. Reza Chaji, CEO of VueReal. He added that "while most of our competitors flipchip yield is well below 90%, our flipchip structure has yields of higher than 99.9% and can achieve even higher yields with a more automated fabrication line. This means thousands of dollars lower repair and process cost per display." Dr. Fathi, VP of Technology at VueReal, explained that "the traditional way of making flipchip microLED is based on a two step mesa process that requires twice the processing steps compared to vertical devices. In addition, it makes the main mesa smaller and adds a mechanical weak point for the integration process at the joint boundary." The other method used by VueReal's competitors is based on making the step into a VIA which suffers from the yield loss in passivation opening in the VIA process, relatively large VIA, sensitivity to ESD, and complex process steps. Dr. Fathi added that "not only are our process steps as simple as vertical devices, it is compatible with the existing LED foundries."

"VueReal has some internal capacity to offer and develop flipchip microLEDs for 3rd party applications and is currently licensing its flipchip structure to microLED vendors to enable higher volume production," explained Dave Miller, VueReal's CFO. "Furthermore, the LEDs will be fully inspected for defect and performance using VueReal microVue™ inspection system further improving yield and cost."

For further inquiry about collaboration, partnership, products, investment, and the company please contact us at [email protected].

Related Images

vuereal-flipchip-rgb.png

VueReal Flipchip RGB

SOURCE VueReal