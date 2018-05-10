AUSTIN, Texas, May 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Austin-based Vuevent Inc., which provides an event application and marketing intelligence platform, has been acquired by TrellisSoft Inc., a private software company based in San Jose, California. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Vuevent, founded in 2014, raised $1.4 million in seed funding led by Inizio Capital and additional angel investors. Vuevent will become a wholly owned subsidiary of TrellisSoft.

TrellisSoft Inc., founded in 2016, delivers world-class solutions around business intelligence (BI), healthcare, enterprise cloud platforms, mobile applications, blockchain, F&A solutions and more.

Severo D'Souza, chief executive officer at TrellisSoft, states, "The Vuevent team has designed and developed incredible and intuitive mobile applications and a CMS platform that enables users to build, manage and deploy event applications with ease. Additionally, the leadership team has vast experience working with a global model as we have clients around the world."

TrellisSoft has worked with a wide range of clients from startups to Fortune 1000 class to deliver powerful software and hardware solutions.

"We are excited to join TrellisSoft to simplify and solve complex business challenges through innovative technology solutions across a range of key verticals. In addition, we will continue to build on the Vuevent marketing intelligence platform and CMS to deliver quality and affordable event applications to stakeholders," said Brent Shafer, chief executive officer at Vuevent.

Vuevent's operations will continue in Austin, according to Brent Shafer.



Media Contact

Kylee MacLean

kylee@trellissoft.com

Related Images

vuevent-trellissoft.png

Vuevent | TrellisSoft

Vuevent acquired by San Jose-Based TrellisSoft, Inc.

brent-shafer.jpg

Brent Shafer

Related Links

TrellisSoft Website

Vuevent Website

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vuevent-acquired-by-san-jose-based-trellissoft-inc-300646175.html

SOURCE Vuevent