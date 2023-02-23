Vula Lab's NFT Login Now Available on Auth0 Marketplace

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vula Labs, a digital asset sign in solution, today announced the availability of NFT login on Auth0 Marketplace , a catalog of trusted technology integrations to extend the functionality of Okta Customer Identity Cloud. Vula Lab's user verification checks wallets to certify ownership of NFTs, empowering users to own their own data for privacy online ( learn more ).

Vula Lab's NFT login provides a secure and reliable user authentication solution that integrates web3 technology within traditional businesses. By verifying NFT ownership, the solution offers a seamless user experience and an extra layer of security for user verification. Users can now access websites and other online services conveniently and securely, without the need to memorize multiple passwords or expose their personal information. Vula Lab's NFT login is the future of user authentication and we are excited to bring this cutting-edge technology to the market.

"We remain focused on providing our community with a seamless login experience and greater control over their personal information. Integrating with the leading identity platform, Okta Customer Identity Cloud (powered by Auth0) represents a significant leap forward, enabling us to make our sign-in solution widely available. We anticipate this collaboration to be a key milestone that will extend the reach of our community and make blockchain technology accessible on a broader scale," said Hunter Stein, Vula Lab's CEO.

Auth0 Marketplace provides partners like Vula Labs with a central in-product hub where their NFT Login solution is visible to, and accessible by, thousands of Okta customers, and enables them to participate in the growing identity and access management economy," said Cassio Sampaio, Senior Vice President of Product, Customer Identity at Okta. "Vula Labs is a best-in-class technology that adds tremendous value to our Marketplace and its customers."

Okta reviews partner integration functionality, and makes available integrations that are easy to discover and integrate for customers. Partners can participate in the growing demand for digital identity solutions and increase their visibility as part of Auth0 Marketplace, and can learn more here: https://auth0.com/partners .

About Vula Labs

Vula Labs provides a secure and scalable NFT Login solution that seamlessly integrates with any website. With our technology, businesses can connect with the previously unreachable audience within the web3 ecosystem, expanding their reach and transforming their digital presence.

For more information, visit https://vulalabs.com

Contact:

[email protected]

