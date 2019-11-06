Vulcan Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE: VMC), the nation's largest producer of construction aggregates, today announced results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Net earnings were $216 million, up 20 percent, and Adjusted EBITDA was $407 million, up 15 percent, compared to last year's third quarter. The strong earnings growth was driven principally by an 18 percent increase in Aggregates segment gross profit. Aggregates shipments increased 8 percent year-over-year, and freight adjusted pricing increased 5.6 percent (5.0 percent on a mix-adjusted basis). Adjusting for the extra shipping day in this year's third quarter, same-store shipments grew by 6 percent. Same-store aggregates gross profit incremental flow-through rate for the trailing-twelve months was 60 percent, consistent with long-term expectations.

Tom Hill, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, "We continued to execute well during the third quarter. The growth in our aggregates shipments and improvement in pricing were strong. Importantly, our industry-leading aggregates unit profitability increased 9 percent. We remain focused on creating long-term value by compounding unit margins through our four strategic initiatives – commercial excellence, operational excellence, strategic sourcing and logistics innovation, which enhance price growth and operating efficiencies.

"Through the first nine months, aggregates shipments have exceeded the upper end of our expectations, pricing has increased in line with our expectations, and we have delivered good incremental earnings. As we consider our outlook for the full year, we expect to finish the year with aggregates profitability better than originally expected. We expect non-aggregates gross profit to be lower than original expectations but in line with 2018 results, offsetting higher aggregates earnings. For the full year, we are reaffirming our outlook for double-digit earnings growth. We expect earnings from continuing operations between $4.55 and $5.05 per diluted share with Adjusted EBITDA between $1.250 and $1.330 billion."

Highlights as of September 30, 2019 include:



Third Quarter

Year-to-Date

Trailing Twelve Months Amounts in millions, except per unit data 2019 2018

2019 2018

2019 2018 Total revenues $1,418.8 $1,240.2

$3,743.0 $3,294.8

$ 4,831.0 $ 4,272.3 Gross profit $ 400.6 $ 343.1

$ 962.8 $ 825.7

$ 1,238.1 $ 1,067.2 Aggregates segment















Segment sales $1,133.1 $ 983.7

$3,030.1 $2,639.7

$ 3,904.1 $ 3,409.2 Freight-adjusted revenues $ 858.5 $ 749.8

$2,293.6 $2,009.7

$ 2,951.2 $ 2,605.7 Gross profit $ 357.2 $ 303.8

$ 872.1 $ 735.5

$ 1,128.5 $ 942.0 Shipments (tons) 60.9 56.2

163.8 151.7

213.6 197.7 Freight-adjusted sales price per ton $ 14.10 $ 13.35

$ 14.00 $ 13.25

$ 13.82 $ 13.18 Gross profit per ton $ 5.87 $ 5.41

$ 5.32 $ 4.85

$ 5.28 $ 4.77 Asphalt, Concrete & Calcium segment gross profit $ 43.4 $ 39.4

$ 90.7 $ 90.2

$ 109.6 $ 125.1 Selling, Administrative and General (SAG) $ 88.8 $ 81.6

$ 274.7 $ 249.0

$ 359.1 $ 334.9 SAG as % of Total revenues 6.3% 6.6%

7.3% 7.6%

7.4% 7.8% Earnings from continuing operations before income taxes $ 271.5 $ 220.5

$ 591.7 $ 469.4

$ 745.6 $ 483.7 Net earnings $ 215.7 $ 179.2

$ 476.6 $ 391.8

$ 600.6 $ 719.3 Adjusted EBIT $ 310.6 $ 264.1

$ 692.6 $ 589.7

$ 888.4 $ 744.9 Adjusted EBITDA $ 406.8 $ 353.5

$ 971.6 $ 846.2

$ 1,257.1 $ 1,079.3 Earnings from continuing operations per diluted share $ 1.63 $ 1.34

$ 3.60 $ 2.94

$ 4.53 $ 5.37 Adjusted earnings from continuing operations per diluted share $ 1.68 $ 1.40

$ 3.62 $ 3.07

$ 4.61 $ 3.80

Segment Results

Aggregates

Third quarter segment sales increased 15 percent, and gross profit increased 18 percent to $357 million. Unit margins increased $0.46 per ton, or 9 percent, to $5.87 per ton. These improvements resulted from growth in shipments, price improvements and execution of operating disciplines and efficiencies.

A healthy demand environment, led by transportation-related construction, was the principal driver of volume growth and price improvement. Third quarter aggregates shipments increased 8 percent as compared to the prior year quarter. Most markets reported solid shipment growth, including double-digit growth in certain markets in the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast and Texas. All of the Company's key markets reported year-over-year price growth. For the quarter, freight-adjusted average sales price increased 5.6 percent versus the prior year's quarter. Mix-adjusted average sales price increased 5.0 percent. Positive trends in backlogged project work, along with demand visibility and customer confidence, support our expectations for continued price improvement throughout the remainder of 2019.

Third quarter same-store unit cost of sales (freight-adjusted) increased 3 percent as compared to the prior year quarter. Trailing-twelve month same-store incremental gross profit flow-through rate was 60 percent, in-line with long-term expectations. Quarterly gross profit flow-through rates can vary widely from quarter to quarter; therefore, the Company evaluates this metric on a trailing-twelve month basis.

Asphalt, Concrete and Calcium

Asphalt segment gross profit was $28 million for the third quarter, an increase of $4 million from the prior year. Asphalt mix shipments increased 18 percent and selling prices increased 3 percent, or $1.62 per ton, in the third quarter. The average unit cost for liquid asphalt was 6 percent higher than the prior year quarter. Material margins in the quarter were slightly lower than the prior year's third quarter.

Concrete segment gross profit was $15 million, 3 percent higher than the prior year quarter. Shipments were 0.9 million cubic yards, up from 0.8 million cubic yards in the prior year. Average selling prices increased 1 percent.

Calcium segment gross profit was $0.8 million, a slight decrease versus the prior year quarter.

Capital Allocation and Financial Position

Capital expenditures in the third quarter included $39 million of core operating and maintenance capital to improve or replace existing property, plant and equipment. In addition, the Company invested $42 million in internal growth projects to secure new aggregates reserves, develop new production sites, and enhance the Company's distribution capabilities. Through the nine months ended September 2019, core operating and maintenance capital investment totaled $171 million, and internal growth projects investment was $136 million. The Company's full-year expectations remain unchanged at $250 million for core operating and maintenance capital and $200 million for internal growth projects.

During the quarter, the Company returned $41 million to shareholders through dividends, an 11 percent increase versus the prior year quarter. The Company also repurchased shares totaling $3 million. At quarter-end, total debt was $2.8 billion, or 2.2 times trailing-twelve month Adjusted EBITDA.

Selling, Administrative and General (SAG) and Other Operating Expenses

SAG expense in the quarter was $89 million versus $82 million in the prior year quarter. The year-over-year increase was due mainly to compensation-related expense, including incentives that are tied to earnings expectations and the share price performance, as well as investment in people and processes intended to capture benefits from the Company's strategic initiatives. On a trailing-twelve month basis, SAG expense as a percentage of total revenues was 7.4 percent, 40 basis points lower than the prior year period. The Company remains focused on further leveraging its overhead structure.

Other operating expense in the quarter included a pretax charge of $6.5 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, for managerial restructuring.

Outlook

Regarding the Company's outlook, Mr. Hill stated, "We are reaffirming our full year earnings outlook for 2019. As we enter the final quarter of this year, we are well positioned to have a strong finish to the year, achieving another year of double-digit earnings growth.

"Looking ahead to 2020, we expect another year of strong earnings growth, led by improvement in aggregates unit margins. With respect to aggregates shipments, our preliminary outlook is for low-to-mid single digit growth. Vulcan-served markets should continue to benefit from public construction demand, led by significantly higher levels of highway funding in our key states. Private construction shipment momentum remains positive across most of our markets. We expect this shipment momentum to continue into 2020. Demand fundamentals, including population and employment growth, continue to support longer-term growth in residential and nonresidential construction. We also expect a positive pricing environment as the shipment momentum in private demand and visibility of public demand should help drive sales price increases similar to 2019's mid-single digits range.

"We remain keenly focused on compounding unit margins through the cycle. Going forward, these compounding unit margins together with disciplined capital allocation priorities will position us well to grow our cash flows and improve our returns on invested capital."

Vulcan Materials Company, a member of the S&P 500 Index with headquarters in Birmingham, Alabama, is the nation's largest producer of construction aggregates – primarily crushed stone, sand and gravel – and a major producer of aggregates-based construction materials, including asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete. For additional information about Vulcan, go to www.vulcanmaterials.com.

Table A Vulcan Materials Company













and Subsidiary Companies





























(in thousands, except per share data)







Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended Consolidated Statements of Earnings

September 30

September 30 (Condensed and unaudited)

2019

2018

2019

2018





















Total revenues

$1,418,758

$1,240,197

$3,742,951

$3,294,822 Cost of revenues

1,018,115

897,055

2,780,131

2,469,161 Gross profit

400,643

343,142

962,820

825,661 Selling, administrative and general expenses

88,789

81,606

274,747

248,989 Gain on sale of property, plant & equipment















and businesses

234

2,104

10,982

8,374 Other operating expense, net

(8,712)

(14,456)

(15,173)

(23,822) Operating earnings

303,376

249,184

683,882

561,224 Other nonoperating income, net

359

4,890

5,954

12,708 Interest expense, net

32,197

33,547

98,165

104,566 Earnings from continuing operations















before income taxes

271,538

220,527

591,671

469,366 Income tax expense

53,472

40,663

111,764

75,805 Earnings from continuing operations

218,066

179,864

479,907

393,561 Loss on discontinued operations, net of tax

(2,353)

(713)

(3,338)

(1,778) Net earnings

$215,713

$179,151

$476,569

$391,783





















Basic earnings (loss) per share















Continuing operations

$1.65

$1.36

$3.63

$2.97 Discontinued operations

($0.02)

($0.01)

($0.03)

($0.01) Net earnings

$1.63

$1.35

$3.60

$2.96





















Diluted earnings (loss) per share















Continuing operations

$1.63

$1.34

$3.60

$2.94 Discontinued operations

($0.01)

$0.00

($0.02)

($0.02) Net earnings

$1.62

$1.34

$3.58

$2.92











































Weighted-average common shares outstanding















Basic

132,414

132,392

132,244

132,505 Assuming dilution

133,375

133,894

133,273

134,079 Depreciation, depletion, accretion and amortization

$96,247

$89,390

$278,925

$256,463 Effective tax rate from continuing operations

19.7%

18.4%

18.9%

16.2%

















Table B Vulcan Materials Company











and Subsidiary Companies



























(in thousands) Consolidated Balance Sheets

September 30

December 31

September 30 (Condensed and unaudited)

2019

2018

2018 Assets











Cash and cash equivalents

$90,411

$40,037

$38,026 Restricted cash

691

4,367

5,043 Accounts and notes receivable











Accounts and notes receivable, gross

727,900

542,868

648,009 Allowance for doubtful accounts

(2,960)

(2,090)

(2,294) Accounts and notes receivable, net

724,940

540,778

645,715 Inventories











Finished products

364,164

372,604

346,940 Raw materials

31,250

27,942

29,078 Products in process

6,062

3,064

2,668 Operating supplies and other

28,184

25,720

29,966 Inventories

429,660

429,330

408,652 Other current assets

78,540

64,633

78,476 Total current assets

1,324,242

1,079,145

1,175,912 Investments and long-term receivables

57,059

44,615

42,944 Property, plant & equipment











Property, plant & equipment, cost

8,657,731

8,457,619

8,386,315 Allowances for depreciation, depletion & amortization

(4,370,386)

(4,220,312)

(4,197,592) Property, plant & equipment, net

4,287,345

4,237,307

4,188,723 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

410,833

0

0 Goodwill

3,167,061

3,165,396

3,169,615 Other intangible assets, net

1,071,330

1,095,378

1,099,354 Other noncurrent assets

221,803

210,289

199,087 Total assets

$10,539,673

$9,832,130

$9,875,635 Liabilities











Current maturities of long-term debt

24

23

23 Short-term debt

0

133,000

200,000 Trade payables and accruals

265,012

216,473

233,885 Other current liabilities

270,248

253,054

256,507 Total current liabilities

535,284

602,550

690,415 Long-term debt

2,783,068

2,779,357

2,778,129 Deferred income taxes, net

628,726

567,283

581,026 Deferred revenue

180,541

186,397

186,829 Operating lease liabilities

391,079

0

0 Other noncurrent liabilities

478,736

493,640

493,447 Total liabilities

$4,997,434

$4,629,227

$4,729,846 Equity











Common stock, $1 par value

132,350

131,762

132,045 Capital in excess of par value

2,785,245

2,798,486

2,795,366 Retained earnings

2,795,834

2,444,870

2,361,903 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(171,190)

(172,215)

(143,525) Total equity

$5,542,239

$5,202,903

$5,145,789 Total liabilities and equity

$10,539,673

$9,832,130

$9,875,635















Table C Vulcan Materials Company







and Subsidiary Companies

















(in thousands)









Nine Months Ended Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

September 30 (Condensed and unaudited)

2019

2018 Operating Activities







Net earnings





$476,569

$391,783 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities



Depreciation, depletion, accretion and amortization

278,925

256,463 Noncash operating lease expense

26,349

0 Net gain on sale of property, plant & equipment and businesses

(10,982)

(8,374) Contributions to pension plans

(6,767)

(107,202) Share-based compensation expense

24,815

21,650 Deferred tax expense (benefit)

62,232

76,779 Cost of debt purchase

0

6,922 Changes in assets and liabilities before initial







effects of business acquisitions and dispositions

(221,001)

(67,836) Other, net







15,989

2,446 Net cash provided by operating activities

$646,129

$572,631 Investing Activities







Purchases of property, plant & equipment

(306,893)

(348,238) Proceeds from sale of property, plant & equipment

12,112

12,838 Proceeds from sale of businesses

1,744

11,256 Payment for businesses acquired, net of acquired cash

1,122

(213,138) Other, net







(11,342)

(12,216) Net cash used for investing activities

($303,257)

($549,498) Financing Activities







Proceeds from short-term debt

366,900

514,900 Payment of short-term debt

(499,900)

(314,900) Payment of current maturities and long-term debt

(17)

(892,049) Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt

0

850,000 Debt issuance and exchange costs

0

(45,513) Settlements of interest rate derivatives

0

3,378 Purchases of common stock

(2,602)

(99,916) Dividends paid





(122,943)

(111,192) Share-based compensation, shares withheld for taxes

(37,612)

(31,418) Net cash used for financing activities

($296,174)

($126,710) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

46,698

(103,577) Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year

44,404

146,646 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$91,102

$43,069























Table D Segment Financial Data and Unit Shipments





















(in thousands, except per unit data)









Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended









September 30

September 30









2019

2018

2019

2018 Total Revenues















Aggregates 1

$1,133,085

$983,731

$3,030,111

$2,639,653 Asphalt 2

270,237

231,700

649,490

547,363 Concrete

112,964

101,719

300,369

309,404 Calcium

2,119

1,912

6,073

6,136 Segment sales

$1,518,405

$1,319,062

$3,986,043

$3,502,556 Aggregates intersegment sales

(99,647)

(78,865)

(243,092)

(207,734) Total revenues

$1,418,758

$1,240,197

$3,742,951

$3,294,822 Gross Profit















Aggregates

$357,202

$303,787

$872,133

$735,484 Asphalt



27,639

23,857

51,950

49,853 Concrete

15,037

14,587

36,487

38,098 Calcium







765

911

2,250

2,226 Total





$400,643

$343,142

$962,820

$825,661 Depreciation, Depletion, Accretion and Amortization





Aggregates

$78,978

$72,729

$227,259

$208,420 Asphalt



8,909

8,428

26,343

22,728 Concrete

3,371

3,041

9,662

9,504 Calcium

59

68

177

207 Other





4,930

5,124

15,484

15,604 Total





$96,247

$89,390

$278,925

$256,463 Average Unit Sales Price and Unit Shipments







Aggregates















Freight-adjusted revenues 3

$858,522

$749,785

$2,293,573

$2,009,711 Aggregates - tons

60,898

56,170

163,845

151,659 Freight-adjusted sales price 4

$14.10

$13.35

$14.00

$13.25























Other Products















Asphalt Mix - tons

4,007

3,399

9,624

8,548 Asphalt Mix - sales price

$58.20

$56.58

$57.76

$54.84























Ready-mixed concrete - cubic yards 875

795

2,359

2,487 Ready-mixed concrete - sales price

$127.99

$126.42

$126.19

$123.06























Calcium - tons

75

67

216

215 Calcium - sales price

$28.33

$28.29

$28.04

$28.43























1Includes product sales (crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates), as well as freight & delivery costs that we pass along to our customers, and service revenues related to aggregates. 2Includes product sales, as well as service revenues from our asphalt construction paving business. 3Freight-adjusted revenues are Aggregates segment sales excluding freight & delivery revenues and immaterial other revenues related to services, such as landfill tipping fees that are derived from our aggregates business. 4Freight-adjusted sales price is calculated as freight-adjusted revenues divided by aggregates unit shipments.