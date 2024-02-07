VULCAN BECOMES OFFICIAL BALL OF THE PICKLR

News provided by

The Picklr

07 Feb, 2024, 13:44 ET

NORTH AMERICA'S LEADING INDOOR PICKLEBALL FACILITY WILL USE VULCAN BALLS EXCLUSIVELY

KAYSVILLE, Utah, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Picklr, North America's fastest-growing indoor pickleball facility, announced an agreement with Vulcan Sporting Goods Co. to make Vulcan pickleball the official ball of Picklr clubs. With the partnership, the Vulcan ball will be used across Picklr club initiatives, including leagues, tournaments, and clinics, and will be sold exclusively at all Picklr locations and pro shops.

Continue Reading
The Vulcan ball will be used across Picklr club initiatives, including leagues, tournaments, and clinics, and will be sold exclusively at all Picklr locations and pro shops.
The Vulcan ball will be used across Picklr club initiatives, including leagues, tournaments, and clinics, and will be sold exclusively at all Picklr locations and pro shops.
Most recently, the pickleball community celebrated The Picklr’s partnership with Pickleball, Inc., the parent company of the PPA Tour, to which Vulcan is proud to supply the VPRO Flight ball.
Most recently, the pickleball community celebrated The Picklr’s partnership with Pickleball, Inc., the parent company of the PPA Tour, to which Vulcan is proud to supply the VPRO Flight ball.

"As The Picklr expands nationally into over 24 states in 2024, we are continually looking for ways to bring the very best to our franchise owners and members," said James Hurlock, Chief Brand Officer of The Picklr. "Vulcan has seamlessly combined durability, technology, and style in their products, and through this partnership, our players of all game levels will be able to enjoy the consistency and excellence that comes with Vulcan balls."

"The Picklr is the gold standard in pickleball facilities," said Lucia DiGiacomo, General Manager at Vulcan. "They have proven their dedication to delivering pro-style courts across North America to players at all skill levels. Most recently, the pickleball community celebrated The Picklr's partnership with Pickleball, Inc., the parent company of the PPA Tour, to which Vulcan is proud to supply the VPRO Flight ball. Pairing The Picklr and Vulcan together made too much sense."

ABOUT THE PICKLR:
At The Picklr, pickleball is more than just a sport; it's a lifestyle that fosters community, competition, and fun. With nearly 175 state-of-the-art clubs, professional coaching, and a vibrant atmosphere, The Picklr offers an unparalleled pickleball experience for players of all skill levels. All locations offer professional-grade outdoor surfacing, best-in-class technology, and access to free leagues, tournaments, and clinics. Follow The Picklr on Instagram, X, LinkedIn, Facebook, and TikTok for news on locations and tournaments, or visit https://thepicklr.com/franchise/to learn more about owning a franchise.

ABOUT VULCAN PICKLEBALL:
Vulcan Sporting Goods Co. is headquartered in Hot Springs, Arkansas. It is a division of Tanners Team Sports Inc., owned by Smith's Sporting Group. The Vulcan Pickleball brand is a collision of style, athleticism, and technology with the sport's largest assortment of pickleball equipment for all ages and abilities. Vulcan has been a proud partner and sponsor of the PPA since its inception. For more information, visit vulcanpickleball.com.

Media Contact:
Chloe Lascara
William Raymond Communications
[email protected]
757-647-4643

SOURCE The Picklr

Also from this source

DREW BREES JOINS THE PICKLR AS AMBASSADOR AND FRANCHISE INVESTOR

DREW BREES JOINS THE PICKLR AS AMBASSADOR AND FRANCHISE INVESTOR

The Picklr, North America's fastest-growing indoor pickleball facility, announces that 20-year NFL veteran and famed New Orleans Saints quarterback...
THE PICKLR AND PICKLEBALL INC. ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP

THE PICKLR AND PICKLEBALL INC. ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP

Pickleball Inc., parent company to the largest pickleball brands in the world including the Carvana Professional Pickleball Association (PPA Tour),...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

General Sports

Image1

Sports Equipment & Accessories

Image1

Contracts

Image1

Licensing

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.