VULCAN BECOMES OFFICIAL BALL OF THE PICKLR

NORTH AMERICA'S LEADING INDOOR PICKLEBALL FACILITY WILL USE VULCAN BALLS EXCLUSIVELY

KAYSVILLE, Utah, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Picklr , North America's fastest-growing indoor pickleball facility, announced an agreement with Vulcan Sporting Goods Co . to make Vulcan pickleball the official ball of Picklr clubs. With the partnership, the Vulcan ball will be used across Picklr club initiatives, including leagues, tournaments, and clinics, and will be sold exclusively at all Picklr locations and pro shops.

"As The Picklr expands nationally into over 24 states in 2024, we are continually looking for ways to bring the very best to our franchise owners and members," said James Hurlock, Chief Brand Officer of The Picklr. "Vulcan has seamlessly combined durability, technology, and style in their products, and through this partnership, our players of all game levels will be able to enjoy the consistency and excellence that comes with Vulcan balls."

"The Picklr is the gold standard in pickleball facilities," said Lucia DiGiacomo, General Manager at Vulcan. "They have proven their dedication to delivering pro-style courts across North America to players at all skill levels. Most recently, the pickleball community celebrated The Picklr's partnership with Pickleball, Inc., the parent company of the PPA Tour, to which Vulcan is proud to supply the VPRO Flight ball. Pairing The Picklr and Vulcan together made too much sense."

ABOUT THE PICKLR:

At The Picklr, pickleball is more than just a sport; it's a lifestyle that fosters community, competition, and fun. With nearly 175 state-of-the-art clubs, professional coaching, and a vibrant atmosphere, The Picklr offers an unparalleled pickleball experience for players of all skill levels. All locations offer professional-grade outdoor surfacing, best-in-class technology, and access to free leagues, tournaments, and clinics. Follow The Picklr on Instagram, X , LinkedIn , Facebook , and TikTok for news on locations and tournaments, or visit https://thepicklr.com/franchise/ to learn more about owning a franchise.

ABOUT VULCAN PICKLEBALL:

Vulcan Sporting Goods Co. is headquartered in Hot Springs, Arkansas. It is a division of Tanners Team Sports Inc., owned by Smith's Sporting Group. The Vulcan Pickleball brand is a collision of style, athleticism, and technology with the sport's largest assortment of pickleball equipment for all ages and abilities. Vulcan has been a proud partner and sponsor of the PPA since its inception. For more information, visit vulcanpickleball.com .

