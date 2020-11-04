Vulcan Cyber Adds Remediation Analytics to Provide Full Visibility Into Remediation Efficacy

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vulcan Cyber ®, developers of the industry's only end-to-end vulnerability remediation orchestration platform, today announced the addition of powerful business intelligence capabilities for cyber risk management. New Vulcan remediation analytics dashboarding capabilities provide security and IT leaders with a clear and comprehensive view into the state of vulnerability remediation efforts across the organization. Featuring fully customizable dashboards, Vulcan now delivers real-time visibility into the effectiveness and outcomes of remediation campaigns.

Vulcan Remediation Analytics

In related news, today Vulcan Cyber also announced the launch of Vulcan Remedy Cloud , a free service that helps vulnerability management teams expedite remediation.

"Remediation campaigns are fluid, as are the risks they seek to eliminate. Our customers want the ability to quickly source whatever data they might need to move remediation campaigns forward," says Tal Morgenstern, co-founder and CPO, Vulcan Cyber. "They want to manage risk, compliance, and service level agreements...not vulnerabilities. With Vulcan remediation analytics, we give CISOs and CIOs the visibility they need to get fix done and protect the business."

Enterprise infosec leaders require insights garnered from hundreds of different tools and data sources to approximate business risks and determine appropriate action. This view is often incomplete due to siloed teams and tools. Vulcan collects relevant inputs from hundreds of data sources essential to vulnerability management and remediation programs. Rather than replace existing tools, the Vulcan platform integrates gathered intelligence and optimizes the tools' value to the enterprise.

Vulcan remediation analytics includes pre-built report templates for risk posture, compliance status and SLA attainment. As most enterprise infosec teams have unique requirements, these templates are just the start. Vulcan offers completely customizable reports and dashboards that provide insight into the status of any facet of remediation alerting CISOs, CIOs and business stakeholders to critical cyber security governance, risk and compliance issues.

With the release of both Remedy Cloud and the new remediation analytics and insights, Vulcan Cyber is helping to accelerate the industry's move from passive vulnerability management to active vulnerability remediation and automated cyber hygiene.

About Vulcan Cyber

Vulcan Cyber has developed the industry's first vulnerability remediation orchestration platform, built to help cybersecurity and IT operations teams to collaborate and "get fix done." The Vulcan platform orchestrates the remediation lifecycle from found to fix by prioritizing vulnerabilities, curating and delivering the best remedies, and automating processes and fixes through the last mile of remediation. Vulcan transforms vulnerability management from find to fix by making it possible to remediate vulnerabilities at scale. The unique capability of the Vulcan Cyber platform has garnered Vulcan Cyber recognition as a 2019 Gartner Cool Vendor and as a 2020 RSA Conference Innovation Sandbox finalist. https://vulcan.io

