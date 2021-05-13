Vulcan Cyber Announces New Chief Revenue Officer and Internal Promotions to Accelerate Rapid Growth

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vulcan Cyber , developers of the industry's only risk and vulnerability remediation SaaS platform, today announced three new executive appointments. Jeff Ginter has been named Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), Rhett Glauser as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), and Nevo Laron as Chief Customer Officer (CCO). These appointments follow an exceptionally successful Q1 2021 in which the team exceeded revenue targets and signed its biggest customer subscription to date. Vulcan Cyber also closed a Series B fundraising round in Q1, following on the heels of 2020 in which the company achieved 500 percent growth in annual recurring revenue.

Ginter, Glauser, and Laron are experienced technology leaders who bring extensive leadership in cybersecurity software sales, go-to-market, marketing, and customer success to scale Vulcan Cyber growth and ultimately help information security teams reduce risk through vulnerability remediation outcomes.

"With the added expertise of Jeff, Rhett and Nevo to our team, Vulcan Cyber is poised for even greater success in the coming years," said Yaniv Bar-Dayan, CEO of Vulcan Cyber. "These professionals bring a combination of experience, intimate market knowledge and proven capability to propel Vulcan Cyber into its next stage of accelerated growth. Exceptional go-to-market execution is critical as we bring our unique vision for cyber risk and remediation to enterprise IT security teams. We are poised to affect positive change in enterprise security by helping teams GET FIX DONE in the face of escalating threats and vulnerabilities and increasing infrastructure and application complexity."

As Vulcan Cyber CRO, Ginter is building a high-performance, highly motivated team to deliver the value and resources its customers, prospects and partners require. His more than two decades of success in enterprise infrastructure, cybersecurity, and cloud-native software will help the company drive strong and consistent revenue growth. Ginter came to Vulcan Cyber from Aqua Security, where he also served as CRO. Prior to Aqua Security, Ginter held leadership roles with CA Technologies and Paradigm Technology Partners.

"I'm extremely impressed with the Vulcan Cyber vision to address customer challenges in risk remediation and vulnerability management. The Vulcan Cyber SaaS platform is already changing the way the industry thinks about vulnerability management and remediation, as well as its impact on the broader cybersecurity industry, are unparalleled," said Jeff Ginter, CRO, Vulcan Cyber. "The energy, passion, and intelligence of its team carries through from its solutions to users. As a result, the team is creating meaningful change for organizations that must protect themselves from the threat of vulnerabilities.

Vulcan Cyber also promoted Rhett Glauser and Nevo Laron to new leadership positions with the company.

Glauser was first hired as Vulcan Cyber VP of Marketing in May 2020. He previously led corporate marketing and demand generation functions in enterprise infrastructure and cybersecurity software companies for twenty years. Specializing in early-stage company marketing, Glauser was instrumental in driving the growth of SaltStack (acquired by VMware), ServiceNow, and Altiris (acquired by Symantec).

Laron first joined Vulcan Cyber as VP of Customer Success in April 2020. As CCO, he is responsible for managing customer advocacy, satisfaction and adoption to ensure Vulcan Cyber customer needs are the first priority. Laron brings 16 years of software industry customer success experience to the team, having been the first customer success hire at Exabeam where he built an international customer success program from scratch. As Vulcan Cyber brings new enterprise solutions to market, Laron ensures the company is able to build and maintain productive, two-way relationships with its customers to help them reduce cyber risk and drive remediation outcomes.

Vulcan Cyber recently announced its $21 million series B funding round led by Dawn Capital and joined by Wipro Ventures and existing investors YL Ventures and Ten Eleven Ventures. Following its 20x growth in users in 2020, Vulcan Cyber is scaling quickly to help thwart the dramatic and growing threat of security vulnerabilities and exploits before breach happens.

For more information about Vulcan Cyber, please visit https://vulcan.io/ to request a demo or try Remedy Cloud today. In addition, Vulcan Free is now available as the industry's only free vulnerability prioritization tool. Apply for Vulcan Free access today.

About Vulcan Cyber

Vulcan Cyber has developed the industry's first risk remediation platform, built to help cybersecurity and IT operations teams to collaborate and "GET FIX DONE." The Vulcan platform orchestrates the remediation lifecycle from scan to fix by prioritizing vulnerabilities, curating and delivering the best remedies and automating processes and fixes through the last mile of remediation. Vulcan transforms vulnerability management from find to fix by making it possible to remediate vulnerabilities at scale. The unique capability of the Vulcan Cyber platform has garnered Vulcan Cyber recognition as a 2019 Gartner Cool Vendor and as a 2020 RSA Conference Innovation Sandbox finalist. https://vulcan.io

Contact:

Dex Polizzi

[email protected]

SOURCE Vulcan Cyber

Related Links

https://vulcan.io

