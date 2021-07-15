Vulcan Cyber Hosts The Remediation Summit 2021

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vulcan Cyber®, developers of the industry's only risk-based remediation platform for infrastructure, application and cloud security, today announced The Remediation Summit 2021. The free, virtual event will take place on Thursday, July 22 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. PDT. The leading minds in cyber security from organizations that include Gong, Wipro, and FireEye will join Vulcan Cyber to share groundbreaking approaches to cyber risk analysis, cyber hygiene enforcement, and remediation orchestration across IT, application and cloud security programs.

"Clearly all businesses need to improve cyber hygiene and proactively work to reduce risk. The industry is struggling to stay ahead of the bad actors who are taking advantage of security vulnerabilities brought on by the scale and complexity of modern business," said Yaniv Bar-Dayan, CEO and co-founder of Vulcan Cyber. "By bringing some of the brightest minds in cyber together at The Remediation Summit, we are looking at the bigger picture to determine how we can focus resources to more effectively and efficiently manage and reduce risk across the broad attack surface of the modern enterprise. Let's work together to achieve remediation outcomes and get fix done."

The Remediation Summit includes keynotes and breakout sessions led by Vulcan Cyber executives, customers, and product leaders as well as industry partners and leading cyber security experts. Session content will focus on practical approaches to drive meaningful cyber security for digital business through risk-driven prioritization and remediation programs.

Attendees will see real-world implementations of the Vulcan Cyber platform as it is used to prioritize the work of remediation, deliver vulnerability remedies as a service, help cross functional teams collaborate, orchestrate remediation at scale through patch, configuration and IT service management tools, and provide visibility into risk remediation progress through remediation campaign and compliance KPIs.

Featured sessions include:

Opening Keynote: Presented by Yaniv Bar-Dayan, highlighting the company's latest innovations and the state of risk remediation in enterprises today.

Gong Keynote: Presented by Jack Leidecker, Gong CISO, focusing on how Gong secures the world's leading revenue intelligence service with an advanced approach to defending against emerging threats and staying on top of endless vulnerabilities.

Fire Eye Use Case: Presented by Matt Shelton, FireEye Director, Technology Risk and Threat Intelligence, focusing on how FireEye prioritizes its own remediation efforts using intelligence-driven remediation campaigns.

Wipro VMaaS Use Case: Presented by Bala Venkat, Wipro Global Head, CRS Ventures, highlighting the company's partnership with Vulcan Cyber and how the new Wipro VMaaS offering can help organizations reduce risk through expert services and Vulcan Cyber remediation orchestration.

Technical Deep Dive Sessions: Presented by Tal Morgenstern, Vulcan Cyber CPO, delivering in-depth overviews and demos of the new Vulcan Cyber risk model and cloud resources modules.

Vulcan Cyber has developed the industry's first risk-based remediation platform, built to help businesses reduce cyber risk through measurable and efficient infrastructure, cloud and application security programs. The Vulcan platform orchestrates and tracks the remediation lifecycle from scan to fix by prioritizing vulnerabilities, curating and delivering the best remedies, and automating processes and fixes through the last mile of remediation. Vulcan Cyber helps IT security teams collaborate and "get fix done" at scale. Vulcan Cyber is proud to offer Remedy Cloud and Vulcan Free as freemium SaaS solutions for businesses of all sizes. The unique capability of the Vulcan Cyber platform has garnered Vulcan Cyber recognition as a 2019 Gartner Cool Vendor and as a 2020 RSA Conference Innovation Sandbox finalist. https://vulcan.io

