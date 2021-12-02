Vulcan Cyber to Spotlight Modern Cyber Risk Management at The Remediation Summit

TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vulcan Cyber ®, developers of the industry's only cyber risk management platform for infrastructure, application and cloud security, today announced the agenda for The Remediation Summit . The free, semi-annual virtual event will take place on Thursday, December 9, starting at 11 a.m. EST. Cybersecurity leaders will join Vulcan Cyber to share best practices and modern approaches in cyber risk measurement, vulnerability prioritization and mitigation orchestration.

"As the security landscape evolves and threats grow more widespread and sophisticated, organizations need to align their cyber hygiene programs with the realities of modern risk," said Yaniv Bar-Dayan, CEO and co-founder of Vulcan Cyber. "At The Remediation Summit, we're bringing together some of the brightest minds in cybersecurity to highlight strategies to confront evolving threat environments and to ultimately help businesses reduce risk. We will be offering direct insight into how cybersecurity, application, cloud and IT teams can work better together to prioritize and mitigate cyber risk."

The Remediation Summit includes keynotes and breakout sessions led by Vulcan Cyber executives, customers, product leaders and cyber security experts. Session content will focus on practical approaches to drive meaningful cybersecurity and risk management for digital business through risk-driven prioritization and remediation programs.

Attendees will see real-world implementations of the Vulcan Cyber platform as it is used to reduce business risk by unifying the teams, tools, and processes needed to make vulnerability management work toward delivering real cloud, application, and IT security outcomes.

Featured sessions include:

Opening Keynote: Yaniv Bar-Dayan - Vulcan Cyber news and a peek at our cyber risk management product roadmap.

- Vulcan Cyber news and a peek at our cyber risk management product roadmap. Best Buy Keynote: Matthew Hurewitz , Best Buy Associate Director, Application Security and Security Architecture - Moving from faith-based to risk-based application security.

, YL Ventures CISO-in-Residence - Walking the line between negligent and effective cyber security. Vulcan Cyber Product Sessions:

David Gruberger , Vulcan Cyber product manager - Introducing the Vulcan Security Posture Rating, a better way to measure true cyber risk.

Ortal Keizman , Vulcan Cyber research team lead; Yonatan Amitay , Vulcan Cyber security researcher - Tackling the challenge of Windows security with the new Vulcan Cyber approach to managing Windows update supersedence.

Ilan Spector , Vulcan Cyber product manager; An overview of a modern approach to application security and risk prioritization using Vulcan Cyber.

Yossi Glazer , Vulcan Cyber product manager; Hidden gems only offered by Vulcan Cyber will be highlighted in this demonstration of valuable, but often overlooked, features and capabilities in the Vulcan platform.

Registration is free and the event is virtual.

About Vulcan Cyber

Vulcan Cyber has developed the industry's first cyber risk management platform, built to help businesses reduce cyber risk through measurable and efficient infrastructure, cloud and application security programs. The Vulcan platform orchestrates and tracks the cyber risk management and remediation lifecycle from scan to fix by prioritizing vulnerabilities, curating and delivering the best remedies, and automating mitigation processes through the last mile of remediation at scale. Vulcan Cyber is proud to offer Remedy Cloud and Vulcan Free as freemium SaaS solutions for IT security teams at businesses of all sizes. The unique capability of the Vulcan Cyber platform has garnered Vulcan Cyber recognition as a 2019 Gartner Cool Vendor and as a 2020 RSA Conference Innovation Sandbox finalist. https://vulcan.io

