Vulcan Cyber Wins SINET16 Innovator Award for Cyber Asset and Vulnerability Risk Management

News provided by

Vulcan Cyber

14 Sep, 2023, 08:00 ET

Vulcan Cyber recognized by private and public sector leaders for its industry-leading cyber risk management platform

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vulcan Cyber, developers of the cyber risk management platform for all attack surfaces, today announced it has been named a winner of the coveted and competitive SINET16 Innovator Award for 2023. With this recognition, Vulcan Cyber is included as one of the 16 most-innovative and compelling technologies in their fields to address cybersecurity threats and vulnerabilities.

Vulcan Cyber has developed the industry's first unified cyber risk management platform for all attack surfaces. It allows users to aggregate, prioritize and mitigate asset and vulnerability risk from a single console, helping businesses reduce their most-meaningful cyber risk through measurable and efficient infrastructure, cloud, and application security initiatives. The Vulcan Cyber platform integrates with more than 100 vulnerability scanners, asset, collaboration and remediation tools to orchestrate and track the cyber risk management and remediation lifecycle by correlating and prioritizing vulnerabilities, curating and delivering the best mitigation paths, and automating tasks and processes at scale through the last mile of remediation.

"The SINET16 Innovator Award recognition validates not only our industry-leading technology, but our relentless focus on the reduction of cyber risk to our customers' businesses," said Yaniv Bar-Dayan, CEO and co-founder of Vulcan Cyber. "Security and IT operations teams are already strapped for resources, and generic, one-size-fits all threat severity and vulnerability risk ratings create a cacophony of false positives and red herrings wasting even more of their time. No two organizations are the same, and risk prioritization efforts need to reflect the contextual reality of the business. Vulcan Cyber is proud to offer the most-advanced vulnerability risk management platform on the market, and we will continue to deliver new innovation, like the recently announced Vulcan Cyber Attack Path Graph."

Winners were selected from a pool of 195 applications from 13 countries this year, all companies with under $15 million in revenue, which has become more and more competitive since the program launched 14 years ago. Applications are evaluated in a series of two rounds by the SINET Judging Committee composed of 115 private and government security professionals including leading risk executives, experts in government intelligence and defense agencies, venture capitalists, and investment bankers.

"We are proud to play a role in accelerating innovation into a global marketplace by increasing the awareness of value-add companies," said Robert D. Rodriguez, Chairman of SINET. "As always, this year provided for a very competitive landscape. We look forward to watching these companies continue to mature as they progress on their amazing entrepreneurial journeys and their missions to protect the fabric of our nation's critical infrastructures and national security interests."

Connect with Vulcan Cyber at the upcoming SINET New York City 2023 event. For more information on Vulcan Cyber, click here.

Manage Your Cyber Risk Now
To experience Vulcan Cyber vulnerability and asset risk management for yourself request a demo or get access to Vulcan Free.

About Vulcan Cyber
Vulcan Cyber has developed the industry's first cyber risk management platform, built to help businesses reduce vulnerability and asset risk through measurable and efficient attack surface security. Vulcan Cyber orchestrates and tracks the vulnerability remediation lifecycle from scan to fix by aggregating risk and asset data, prioritizing vulnerabilities using business context, curating and delivering the best remedies, and automating mitigation processes through the last mile of remediation. Vulcan Cyber is proud to offer Vulcan Free, VulnRX and MITRE Mapper as freemium SaaS solutions for IT security teams at businesses of all sizes. The unique capability of the Vulcan Cyber platform has garnered Vulcan Cyber recognition as a 2019 Gartner Cool Vendor, as a 2020 RSA Conference Innovation Sandbox finalist, and as a 2023 SINET16 Innovator Award winner. https://vulcan.io

Media contact:
Rohan Notaney
Lumina Communications on behalf of Vulcan Cyber
[email protected]

SOURCE Vulcan Cyber

