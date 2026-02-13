VULCAN INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND ON COMMON STOCK

News provided by

Vulcan Materials Company

Feb 13, 2026, 16:30 ET

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --The Board of Directors of Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE: VMC) today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.52 per share on its common stock. The dividend will be payable on March 23, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 9, 2026. The new quarterly dividend represents an increase of six percent from $0.49 to $0.52 per share.

Chief Executive Officer, Ronnie Pruitt, said, "I am pleased to announce a dividend increase for the ninth consecutive year. This increase reflects the Company's strong operational and financial performance, our confidence in the resilience of our business and our ability to deliver sustainable, long-term value to our shareholders."

Vulcan Materials Company, a member of the S&P 500 Index with headquarters in Birmingham, Alabama, is the nation's largest producer of construction aggregates—primarily crushed stone, sand and gravel—and a major producer of aggregates-based construction materials, including asphalt and ready-mixed concrete. For additional information about Vulcan, go to www.vulcanmaterials.com.

Investor Contact: Mark Warren (205) 298-3220
Media Contact: Jack Bonnikson (205) 298-3220

SOURCE Vulcan Materials Company

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

VULCAN ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER 2025 CONFERENCE CALL

VULCAN ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER 2025 CONFERENCE CALL

Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE: VMC) will host its fourth quarter 2025 earnings conference call on Tuesday, February 17, 2026 at 9:00 a.m. CT (10:00...
VULCAN REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2025 RESULTS

VULCAN REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2025 RESULTS

Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE: VMC), the nation's largest producer of construction aggregates, today announced results for the quarter ended...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Construction & Building

Construction & Building

Dividends

Dividends

News Releases in Similar Topics