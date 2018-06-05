Vulcan Industrial Announces Expansion of Permian Basin Service Center

As a continuation of its commitment to superior customer service, Vulcan's strategically located service center expansion supports the needs of pressure pumping customers operating in West Texas, New Mexico, South Texas, and Oklahoma. This addition to their current operation will provide more opportunities and growth and will allow Vulcan's facility to serve as a regional stocking point for hydraulic fracturing pump fluid ends, pump parts and pump expendables.

In line with the expansion, Vulcan will now offer rapid delivery of well service pump fluid ends, valves, seats, plungers, and other crucial pump components necessary to keep customers pressure pumping equipment up and running efficiently. Vulcan will also offer onsite technical support of pumping equipment and repair service to its customers.

"The Permian Basin is continuing to experience swift growth. Our growing service center positions Vulcan right in the center of what is proving to be America's new super basin. Vulcan's service center and expanded capabilities, provides the ability to respond rapidly to customer needs and offer expedited delivery and local support for all of our pressure pumping products." – Mark Krump, President.

About Vulcan Industrial

Vulcan Industrial (Vulcan) is a precision engineering, manufacturing, and machining company dedicated to producing high-performance, mission-critical components and solutions for the energy, defense, aerospace, and heavy industrial industries. Headquartered in Houston, TX, Vulcan also operates in the Permian Basin area with a service center located at 2107 East County Rd. 130, Building 5. Midland, TX 79706. For more information call (855) 6-VULCAN, email info@vulcanindustrial.com, or visit www.vulcanindustrial.com.

