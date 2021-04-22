Vulcan Industrial Expands into Canada with Westpower

Houston-based provider of mission-critical engineering services and systems partners with Westpower to bring high-performance hydraulic fracturing fluid ends and associated products to the Canadian oilfield.

HOUSTON, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Previously serving only operations in the United States, Vulcan Industrial will now sell its full range of hydraulic fracturing fluid ends, valves, seats, plungers and high-caliber packing to fleets in Canada. This expansion is made possible through a partnership with Calgary-based Westpower.



Within the energy industry, Vulcan specializes in innovations that improve the economics of hydraulic fracturing fleets—using advanced engineering, superior service and in-house metallurgy to help units run longer, better and more economically. Westpower will serve as Vulcan's exclusive distributor in the region. The move into Canadian territory comes at a time when Canada's production is rebounding from 2020's dual impact of geopolitical price wars and COVID disruption, and is forecasted to add 3,300 new wells in 2021.

"Westpower was the perfect fit for this because both cultures have a lot in common—including an emphasis on service and innovative technology," said Simon Lawrie, Vulcan Industrial's President. "We're known for exceptional service across U.S. plays, and Westpower has built its entire business around partnering with its customers. Deploying Vulcan products such as our new V-Series™ fluid ends will be just another way Westpower reps can help customer fleets improve economics."

Founded in 1993, Westpower has deep roots in serving the Canadian oilfield, and today provides not just sales of several dozen specialized products and technical services but also custom design, manufacturing and maintenance of engineered pumps, turnkey packaged systems and more.

"As a Canadian leader in rotating equipment applications, reliability solutions and aftermarket support services, we understand the importance of lowering our customer's total cost of ownership," said David Goddard, Westpower's President. "Our partnership with Vulcan will strengthen our oilfield products and integrated solutions offering, enabling us to further support our oil and gas customers in achieving operational efficiencies and reliability enhancements."

Canadian oil and gas is often overshadowed by U.S. activity in the region, but the industry remains both its largest export and largest employer. More than 1,000 operators work various plays across the country. The fourth-largest oil producer in the world, more than 10 percent of Canada's $1.73T economy comes from oil and gas.

About Westpower

Westpower is a leading North American rotating equipment solutions provider with services spanning industrial and engineered pumps, fabricated engineered fluid systems, reliability and lubrication products, field service and repair solutions that enhance performance. Headquartered in Calgary, Canada, we have operations in Edmonton, Vancouver, Grande Prairie, Salt Lake City, and Denver.

Clients regard Westpower as a strong technical advisor of rotating equipment solutions; and a reliable and trustworthy industry partner. Westpower investigates, understands and improves clients' machinery through root cause failure analysis, intelligent monitoring systems, and engineered design enhancements. Through perpetual innovation, we achieve and sustain outstanding results while holding safety as a top priority.

For more information, please visit www.westpowergroup.com.

About Vulcan Industrial

Vulcan Industrial is a specialized precision engineering and manufacturing company dedicated to producing high-performance, mission-critical components and systems for the energy, defense, aerospace and heavy industrial sectors. The company's new V-Series™ fluid ends represent some of hydraulic fracturing's longest-lasting and easiest to maintain equipment. More at vulcanindustrial.com.

Media Contact: Tanner Ford, 817-917-6216

SOURCE Vulcan Industrial