Vulcan Industrial Expands to Larger Facility in Pennsylvania

HOUSTON, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vulcan Industrial has expanded into a larger facility in Washington, Pennsylvania to ensure support for its growing business in the Marcellus Shale region. The 7,550-square-foot facility is serving as a warehouse center for Vulcan's industry leading hydraulic fracturing fluid ends and high-performance valves, seats, plungers and other field components. It is also a service hub offering light maintenance, repairs and modifications.

The expansion comes as a result of steady growth for the company in the region, with Vulcan adding full time sales and field engineering support.

Vulcan's engineered products support a number of industries including defense, aerospace, auto racing and the energy industry. The company's recent growth in Pennsylvania has been within upstream oil and gas, where Vulcan specializes in innovations that improve the economics of hydraulic fracturing fleets—providing components with advanced engineering, superior service and in-house metallurgy to help units run longer, better and more economically.

"We see long term sustainability in the region for both operators and service providers," said Simon Lawrie, President at Vulcan Industrial. "And the increasing demand for our products in 2021 is a testament to the quantifiable value we're bringing. When efficiency and reducing NPT are the name of the game, experienced fleet managers go with equipment that delivers proven results. This larger facility is going to help us ensure even stronger support for Northeastern fleets with the products and services they need to keep field operations optimized." As of early April, there were 207 total frac crews operational in the United States.

Vulcan's facility is located at 325 Meadowlands Boulevard in Washington, Pennsylvania, between Wheeling and Pittsburgh.

About Vulcan Industrial

Vulcan Industrial is a specialized precision engineering and manufacturing company dedicated to producing high-performance, mission-critical components and systems for the energy, defense, aerospace and heavy industrial sectors. The company's new V-Series™ fluid ends represent some of hydraulic fracturing's longest-lasting and easiest to maintain equipment. More at vulcanindustrial.com.

CONTACT: Tanner Ford, 817-917-6216



SOURCE Vulcan Industrial

Related Links

https://vulcanindustrial.com/

