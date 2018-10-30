Vulcan Materials Company Announces Commencement Of Exchange Offer For 4.70% Notes Due 2048

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Nov. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE: VMC) (the "Company") announced today that it has commenced a registered exchange offer (the "Exchange Offer") to exchange $460,949,000 aggregate principal amount of its 4.70% Notes due 2048, which have been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") (the "Exchange Notes"), for a like principal amount of its outstanding unregistered 4.70% Notes due 2048, which were issued in February and March 2018 in private placements pursuant to Rule 144A and Regulation S under the Securities Act (the "Old Notes"). The Exchange Offer is being made to satisfy the Company's obligations under a registration rights agreement entered into in connection with the issuance of the Old Notes. The Company will not receive any proceeds from the issuance of the Exchange Notes.

The Exchange Offer will expire at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on December 10, 2018, unless otherwise extended (such date and time, as they may be extended, the "Expiration Date"). The settlement date for the Exchange Offer will occur as promptly as practicable following the Expiration Date. The Exchange Offer is made only pursuant to the Company's prospectus, dated November 8, 2018, which has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Tendered Old Notes may be validly withdrawn at any time before the Expiration Date. The consummation of the Exchange Offer is subject to, and conditioned upon, the satisfaction or, where permitted, waiver of the conditions discussed in the prospectus. The Company has not authorized any person to provide information other than as set forth in the prospectus.

Copies of the Exchange Offer prospectus and related materials may be obtained from Regions Bank, the exchange agent for the Exchange Offer, by faxing a request to (205) 264-5264 (for eligible institutions only), emailing a request to patti.maner@regions.com or john.holcomb@regions.com (for eligible institutions only) or by mailing or delivering a request to Regions Bank, 1900 Fifth Avenue North, 26th Floor, Birmingham, Alabama 35203, Attention: Patti Maner.

This press release does not constitute an offer or an invitation by Vulcan Materials Company to participate in the Exchange Offer in any jurisdiction in which it is unlawful to make such an offer or solicitation.

Use of Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and any such forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by reference to the following cautionary statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release and are based on current expectations and involve a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Statements that include words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and security holders must recognize that actual results may differ from expectations. Readers are strongly encouraged to read the full cautionary statements contained in Vulcan Materials Company filings with the SEC. Vulcan Materials Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Vulcan Materials Company, a member of the S&P 500 index, is the nation's largest producer of construction aggregates and a major producer of other construction materials. For additional information about Vulcan, go to www.vulcanmaterials.com .

