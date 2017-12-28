Vulcan Materials Company Announces Results Of Tender Offer For Any And All Of Its 7.50% Notes Due 2021

According to D.F. King & Co, Inc., the tender and information agent for the tender offer, $564,889,000 aggregate principal amount of the Notes were validly tendered prior to or at the Expiration Date and not validly withdrawn, and the Company has accepted for purchase all such Notes. The Company expects the payment for the purchased Notes to be made today, December 28, 2017.

As previously announced, the Company will redeem on January 17, 2018 the $35,111,000 aggregate principal amount of the Notes that remain outstanding. Holders of such Notes will receive the "make-whole" redemption price based on the redemption spread of 50 basis points over the yield of the applicable U.S. Treasury Security, plus accrued and unpaid interest to the date of redemption.

Vulcan Materials Company, a member of the S&P 500 index with headquarters in Birmingham, Alabama, is the nation's largest producer of construction aggregates and a major producer of other construction materials—primarily crushed stone, sand and gravel—and a major producer of aggregates-based construction materials, including asphalt and ready-mixed concrete. For additional information about Vulcan, go to www.vulcanmaterials.com.

