VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY RELEASES ANNUAL ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL, AND GOVERNANCE REPORT

News provided by

Vulcan Materials Company

23 Jun, 2023, 08:00 ET

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE: VMC) today released its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) report highlighting the Company's durable growth strategy, performance, and progress on key programs and policies, as well as execution in areas that deliver value to employees, shareholders, and the communities where Vulcan operates.

The Company's ESG Report focuses on five key areas: People, Health & Safety, Environmental Stewardship, Neighbors & Community, and Governance.

"The shared goal that drives our company is The Vulcan Way — doing the right thing, the right way, at the right time," said Vulcan Materials Company Chairman and CEO, Tom Hill. "This report further shows the strength of our business model, the positive impact of our operational efforts, and the value our employees deliver each day."

Included in the ESG report is a robust performance data table and metrics which detail the Company's progress in meeting its goals.

"This report highlights the progress we continue to make in our strategic focus areas and the integrity of our people and operations," said Vulcan Materials Company Vice President of External Affairs and Corporate Communications, Janet Kavinoky. "The combination of setting meaningful goals and targets, coupled with comprehensive and detailed tracking of our results, enables us to transparently show our recent successes and opportunities to create value in the future."

To read the report, visit: csr.vulcanmaterials.com

Vulcan Materials Company, a member of the S&P 500 Index with headquarters in Birmingham, Alabama, is the nation's largest producer of construction aggregates – primarily crushed stone, sand, and gravel – and a major producer of aggregates-based construction materials, including asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete. For additional information about Vulcan, go to www.vulcanmaterials.com.

Investor Contact: Mark Warren (205) 298-3220
Media Contact: Janet Kavinoky (205) 298-3220
Jack Bonnikson (205) 298-3220

SOURCE Vulcan Materials Company

Also from this source

Vulcan Materials Company Recognized For Financial and Operational Excellence

VULCAN DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND ON COMMON STOCK

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.