VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY RELEASES ANNUAL ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL, AND GOVERNANCE REPORT

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE: VMC) today released its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) report highlighting the Company's durable growth strategy, performance, and progress on key programs and policies, as well as execution in areas that deliver value to employees, shareholders, and the communities where Vulcan operates.

The Company's ESG Report focuses on five key areas: People, Health & Safety, Environmental Stewardship, Neighbors & Community, and Governance.

"The shared goal that drives our company is The Vulcan Way — doing the right thing, the right way, at the right time," said Vulcan Materials Company Chairman and CEO, Tom Hill. "This report further shows the strength of our business model, the positive impact of our operational efforts, and the value our employees deliver each day."

Included in the ESG report is a robust performance data table and metrics which detail the Company's progress in meeting its goals.

"This report highlights the progress we continue to make in our strategic focus areas and the integrity of our people and operations," said Vulcan Materials Company Vice President of External Affairs and Corporate Communications, Janet Kavinoky. "The combination of setting meaningful goals and targets, coupled with comprehensive and detailed tracking of our results, enables us to transparently show our recent successes and opportunities to create value in the future."

To read the report, visit: csr.vulcanmaterials.com

