Vulcan Pickleball Continues to Innovate with Launch of Generation 2 VPRO FLIGHT Ball

Advanced Design Enhances Performance and Adaptability for All Players

HOT SPRINGS, Ark., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vulcan Pickleball is excited to introduce its Generation 2 VPRO FLIGHT Pickleball, engineered for every court and player. Developed and tested extensively with professional players, the new ball's advanced design meets the evolving demands of the sport to deliver great performance for all players, at every level.

Vulcan VPRO FLIGHT Pickleball

The VPRO FLIGHT, the Official Ball of the Professional Pickleball Association (PPA) Tour and Major League Pickleball (MLP), is designed to balance the rigorous performance expectations of the rapidly growing sport. Vulcan's engineers and resin experts developed the VPRO FLIGHT with an ultra-pure resin formulation that is both responsive and durable, regardless of playing style. Featuring a 40-hole design in a high-visibility yellow color, the new ball is engineered for consistent performance across different conditions, courts, and player levels.

"Pickleball has changed rapidly over the past five years, and while gear like paddles have advanced, the design of balls has remained mostly unchanged for years," said Dusty Thornton, VP of Sales and Marketing at Vulcan Pickleball. "As paddles became faster, the ball started to influence gameplay more significantly, rather than being a more neutral element. This shift presented an opportunity to design the VPRO FLIGHT, a ball that aligns with today's game, and we'll continue to innovate as the sport evolves."

The VPRO FLIGHT ball is produced in a state-of-the-art facility using new tooling, equipment, and processes. Each step, from the rotating molding to the final ink stamping and debossing, is temperature-controlled and monitored for quality. The ball undergoes rigorous testing at every stage of production, including checks for resin quality and machine consistency. Once complete, each ball is tested for roundness, hardness, bounce, and evenness of flight using different power levels and speeds. Vulcan has also introduced an industry-first quality control measure, with each ball now featuring a laser-printed lot code for enhanced traceability.

"We have been impressed with Vulcan's dedication to constant innovation and adaptation to where the sport is today and where it is headed," said Connor Pardoe, Founder and CEO of the PPA Tour. "Having been an important part of the testing and refining process of the new ball, pro players agree that the new Generation 2 VPRO FLIGHT ball allows them to play their best and showcase their incredible skills to fans."

The VPRO FLIGHT ball is available for purchase on vulcansportinggoods.com, Amazon, Pickleball Central and Dick's Sporting Goods.

About Vulcan Pickleball

Vulcan Sporting Goods Co. is headquartered in Hot Springs, Arkansas. It is a division of Tanners Team Sports Inc., owned by Smith's Sporting Group. The Vulcan Pickleball brand is a collision of style, athleticism, and technology with the sport's largest assortment of pickleball equipment for all ages and abilities. Vulcan Pickleball VPRO FLIGHT is the Official Ball of the Professional Pickleball Association and Major League Pickleball. For more information, visit vulcansportinggoods.com.

SOURCE Vulcan Pickleball