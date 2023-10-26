VULCAN REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2023 RESULTS

Sales and Operating Execution Drives Strong Earnings Growth

Margin Expansion in All Product Lines

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE: VMC), the nation's largest producer of construction aggregates, today announced results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Financial Highlights Include:



Third Quarter

Year-to-Date

Trailing-Twelve Months Amounts in millions, except per unit data 2023 2022

2023 2022

2023 2022 Total revenues $ 2,186 $ 2,088

$ 5,948 $ 5,583

$ 7,680 $ 7,190 Gross profit $ 591 $ 493

$ 1,476 $ 1,208

$ 1,826 $ 1,560 Selling, Administrative and General (SAG) $ 144 $ 135

$ 400 $ 389

$ 527 $ 513 As % of Total revenues 6.6 % 6.5 %

6.7 % 7.0 %

6.9 % 7.1 % Net earnings attributable to Vulcan $ 276 $ 177

$ 706 $ 456

$ 825 $ 594 Adjusted EBITDA $ 602 $ 507

$ 1,535 $ 1,251

$ 1,910 $ 1,634 Earnings attributable to Vulcan from

continuing operations per diluted share $ 2.09 $ 1.33

$ 5.34 $ 3.54

$ 6.25 $ 4.58 Adjusted earnings attributable to Vulcan from

continuing operations per diluted share $ 2.29 $ 1.78

$ 5.54 $ 4.03

$ 6.62 $ 5.28 Aggregates segment















Shipments (tons) 63.9 65.4

179.0 182.2

233.2 239.9 Freight-adjusted sales price per ton $ 19.29 $ 16.79

$ 18.90 $ 16.23

$ 18.45 $ 15.91 Gross profit $ 508 $ 436

$ 1,310 $ 1,081

$ 1,637 $ 1,407 Gross profit per ton $ 7.95 $ 6.67

$ 7.32 $ 5.94

$ 7.02 $ 5.87 Cash gross profit $ 634 $ 550

$ 1,667 $ 1,406

$ 2,111 $ 1,834 Cash gross profit per ton $ 9.92 $ 8.41

$ 9.31 $ 7.72

$ 9.05 $ 7.64

Tom Hill, Vulcan Materials' Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, "Through the first nine months of 2023, Adjusted EBITDA has improved 23 percent over the prior year, and margin has expanded 340 basis points. Aggregates cash gross profit per ton has improved 21 percent and now exceeds $9 per ton. These strong results demonstrate the compounding benefits of our strategic disciplines and the durability of our aggregates-led business. We remain focused on finishing the year strong and carrying solid momentum into next year. As a result, we now expect our full-year Adjusted EBITDA to be $1.95 to $2.00 billion for 2023."

Segment Results

Aggregates

In the third quarter, segment gross profit increased 17 percent to $508 million ($7.95 per ton), and gross profit margin expanded 200 basis points. Cash gross profit per ton improved 18 percent to $9.92 per ton. These improvements resulted from continued pricing momentum and solid operational execution.

Aggregates shipments decreased 2 percent as compared to the prior year's third quarter. Shipment growth in certain Southeastern markets continued to benefit from healthy industrial project activity, which dampened the impact of weakness in residential demand.

Price growth in the third quarter was consistently strong with all markets realizing year-over-year improvement. Freight-adjusted selling prices increased 15 percent, or $2.50 per ton, as compared to the prior year, more than offsetting a 12 percent increase in freight-adjusted unit cash cost of sales. On a sequential basis, freight-adjusted selling prices continued to improve, reflecting momentum from mid-year price increases, price growth realized on backlogged projects, and the added benefit of positive geographic mix (approximately 200 basis points).

The favorable pricing environment coupled with strong operational execution has led to consistent improvement in unit profitability through the first nine months. On a year-to-date basis, cash gross profit per ton has improved 21 percent to $9.31 per ton. Gross profit margin has expanded year over year in each quarter and has improved 220 basis points year-to-date.

Asphalt, Concrete and Calcium

Asphalt segment gross profit was $56 million, an increase of $26 million over the prior year's third quarter, and gross profit margin expanded 660 basis points. Cash gross profit was $65 million versus $38 million in the prior year. Shipments increased 11 percent with growth widespread across the Company's footprint. Modest price growth and lower liquid asphalt costs also contributed to the year-over-year improvement in earnings.

Concrete segment gross profit was $26 million, and gross profit margin expanded 120 basis points. Cash gross profit was $47 million, versus $48 million in the prior year which included earnings from the Company's divested operations in New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Unit gross profit improved 34 percent, or $3.11 per cubic yard, despite lower shipments. Shipments in the third quarter were impacted by the divestiture and the timing of large projects in the prior year. Pricing increased 11 percent.

Calcium segment gross profit approximated the prior year's third quarter.

Selling, Administrative and General (SAG) and Other Income/(Expense)

SAG expense in the quarter was $144 million, or 6.6 percent of total revenues. Trailing-twelve months SAG expense was 6.9 percent of total revenues, 20 basis points lower than the prior year.

We are currently finalizing an agreement for the disposition of our concrete assets in Texas, subject to obtaining regulatory approvals and the satisfaction of other customary closing conditions. As a result, these assets were classified as held for sale during the quarter and resulted in a pre-tax charge of $28 million ($21 million after-tax).

Financial Position, Liquidity and Capital Allocation

Capital expenditures for maintenance and growth projects were $141 million in the third quarter and $411 million through the first nine months. The Company expects to spend $600 to $650 million for maintenance and growth projects in 2023.

Additionally, as planned the Company began deploying capital for opportunistic land purchases of strategic reserves in California, North Carolina and Texas during the third quarter; expenditures in the quarter were $173 million. The Company returned $57 million to shareholders through dividends, a 7 percent increase versus the prior year's third quarter.

On September 30, 2023, the ratio of total debt to trailing-twelve months Adjusted EBITDA was 2.0 times (1.8 times on a net debt basis). On a trailing-twelve months basis, return on average invested capital was 15.4 percent, a 180 basis points improvement over the prior year.

Outlook

Regarding the Company's outlook for the remainder of 2023, Mr. Hill said, "We continue to execute at a high level and successfully navigate the twists and turns of the broader macro economy. Regardless of the macro environment, aggregates can be a price-cost winner in all parts of the cycle. Our year-to-date unit profitability growth of more than 20 percent demonstrates the durability of our business. Aggregates shipments continue to trend towards the upper end of full-year expectations, supported by industrial-related nonresidential projects in key markets and IIJA-related construction activity. As a result, we expect full-year Adjusted EBITDA of $1.95 to $2.00 billion, a 21 percent improvement at the midpoint."

Mr. Hill continued, "We expect 2024 to be another year of earnings growth and strong cash generation. Geographic footprint is important, from both a diversification and growth standpoint, and ours is unmatched. Leading indicators remain supportive of continued growth in public construction activity, and we are well positioned in high growth markets where the need is greatest. On the private side, recovery in single-family construction activity and healthy shipment levels to large industrial-related projects, particularly manufacturing, will help partially offset continued softness in multi-family construction as well as other categories of nonresidential. The overall pricing environment remains positive, and we carry good momentum into 2024.

We have a durable business model with strong fundamentals through economic cycles. We are positioned in geographic markets that will continue to outperform other parts of the country, and our continued execution on our operating and commercial disciplines will lead to another year of earnings growth in 2024."

Table A Vulcan Materials Company













and Subsidiary Companies























(in millions, except per share data)







Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended Consolidated Statements of Earnings

September 30

September 30 (Condensed and unaudited)

2023

2022

2023

2022





















Total revenues

$2,185.8

$2,088.3

$5,947.6

$5,583.3 Cost of revenues

(1,594.8)

(1,595.4)

(4,471.3)

(4,375.5) Gross profit

591.0

492.9

1,476.3

1,207.8 Selling, administrative and general expenses

(143.9)

(135.3)

(400.4)

(388.7) Gain on sale of property, plant & equipment















and businesses

4.3

23.8

22.8

28.4 Loss on impairments

(28.3)

(67.8)

(28.3)

(67.8) Other operating expense, net

(4.2)

(8.2)

(13.1)

(19.8) Operating earnings

418.9

305.4

1,057.3

759.9 Other nonoperating income (expense), net

(6.4)

1.3

(5.3)

(1.7) Interest expense, net

(46.6)

(46.1)

(142.2)

(120.8) Earnings from continuing operations















before income taxes

365.9

260.6

909.8

637.4 Income tax expense

(85.8)

(82.3)

(194.4)

(164.6) Earnings from continuing operations

280.1

178.3

715.4

472.8 Loss on discontinued operations, net of tax

(2.8)

(1.2)

(8.6)

(16.1) Net earnings





277.3

177.1

706.8

456.7 Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest

(0.8)

0.0

(1.0)

(0.5) Net earnings attributable to Vulcan

$276.5

$177.1

$705.8

$456.2





















Basic earnings (loss) per share attributable to Vulcan













Continuing operations

$2.10

$1.34

$5.37

$3.55 Discontinued operations

($0.02)

($0.01)

($0.07)

($0.12) Net earnings

$2.08

$1.33

$5.30

$3.43





















Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to Vulcan











Continuing operations

$2.09

$1.33

$5.34

$3.54 Discontinued operations

($0.02)

$0.00

($0.06)

($0.12) Net earnings

$2.07

$1.33

$5.28

$3.42











































Weighted-average common shares outstanding















Basic

133.0

133.0

133.1

133.0 Assuming dilution

133.7

133.6

133.7

133.6 Effective tax rate from continuing operations

23.4 %

31.6 %

21.4 %

25.8 %

















Table B Vulcan Materials Company











and Subsidiary Companies



























(in millions) Consolidated Balance Sheets

September 30

December 31

September 30 (Condensed and unaudited)

2023

2022

2022 Assets











Cash and cash equivalents

$340.0

$161.4

$122.4 Restricted cash

5.0

0.1

24.5 Accounts and notes receivable











Accounts and notes receivable, gross

1,199.2

1,056.2

1,223.6 Allowance for credit losses

(14.7)

(10.9)

(11.0) Accounts and notes receivable, net

1,184.5

1,045.3

1,212.6 Inventories











Finished products

448.1

439.3

403.3 Raw materials

50.5

63.4

64.9 Products in process

8.6

6.0

5.6 Operating supplies and other

63.4

70.6

68.2 Inventories

570.6

579.3

542.0 Other current assets

106.0

115.9

140.8 Assets held for sale

495.1

0.0

291.1 Total current assets

2,701.2

1,902.0

2,333.4 Investments and long-term receivables

31.2

31.8

33.1 Property, plant & equipment











Property, plant & equipment, cost

11,610.4

11,306.4

11,133.6 Allowances for depreciation, depletion & amortization

(5,498.4)

(5,255.1)

(5,148.3) Property, plant & equipment, net

6,112.0

6,051.3

5,985.3 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

521.5

572.6

574.2 Goodwill

3,531.7

3,689.6

3,704.5 Other intangible assets, net

1,471.8

1,702.1

1,708.3 Other noncurrent assets

251.1

285.2

277.0 Total assets

$14,620.5

$14,234.6

$14,615.8 Liabilities











Current maturities of long-term debt

0.5

0.5

0.5 Short-term debt

0.0

100.0

312.0 Trade payables and accruals

412.8

454.5

484.2 Other current liabilities

440.8

401.6

454.7 Liabilities of assets held for sale

10.1

0.0

111.1 Total current liabilities

864.2

956.6

1,362.5 Long-term debt

3,874.3

3,875.2

3,874.2 Deferred income taxes, net

1,068.3

1,072.8

1,073.0 Deferred revenue

147.4

159.8

161.7 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities

516.0

548.4

549.8 Other noncurrent liabilities

685.1

669.6

715.7 Total liabilities

$7,155.3

$7,282.4

$7,736.9 Equity











Common stock, $1 par value

132.9

132.9

132.9 Capital in excess of par value

2,862.4

2,839.0

2,826.9 Retained earnings

4,595.0

4,111.4

4,045.3 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(149.7)

(154.7)

(149.4) Total shareholder's equity

7,440.6

6,928.6

6,855.7 Noncontrolling interest

24.6

23.6

23.2 Total equity

$7,465.2

$6,952.2

$6,878.9 Total liabilities and equity

$14,620.5

$14,234.6

$14,615.8















Table C Vulcan Materials Company







and Subsidiary Companies





















(in millions)









Nine Months Ended Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

September 30 (Condensed and unaudited)

2023

2022 Operating Activities







Net earnings





$706.8

$456.7 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities



Depreciation, depletion, accretion and amortization

464.4

435.0 Noncash operating lease expense

40.7

46.6 Net gain on sale of property, plant & equipment and businesses

(22.8)

(28.4) Loss on impairments

28.3

67.8 Contributions to pension plans

(5.6)

(5.8) Share-based compensation expense

43.5

27.9 Deferred tax provision (benefit)

(6.0)

35.4 Changes in assets and liabilities before initial







effects of business acquisitions and dispositions

(206.0)

(295.5) Other, net







11.9

8.6 Net cash provided by operating activities

$1,055.2

$748.3 Investing Activities







Purchases of property, plant & equipment

(666.3)

(450.4) Proceeds from sale of property, plant & equipment

26.2

37.8 Proceeds from sale of businesses

130.0

0.0 Payment for businesses acquired, net of acquired cash and adjustments

0.9

(528.0) Other, net







0.0

(0.1) Net cash used for investing activities

($509.2)

($940.7) Financing Activities







Proceeds from short-term debt

166.1

1,288.2 Payment of short-term debt

(266.1)

(976.2) Payment of current maturities and long-term debt

(550.5)

(557.6) Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt

550.0

550.0 Debt issuance and exchange costs

(3.4)

(2.9) Payment of finance leases

(17.2)

(27.0) Purchases of common stock

(49.9)

0.0 Dividends paid





(171.6)

(159.5) Share-based compensation, shares withheld for taxes

(19.9)

(17.4) Other, net







0.0

0.2 Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities

($362.5)

$97.8 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

183.5

(94.6) Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year

161.5

241.5 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$345.0

$146.9























Table D Segment Financial Data and Unit Shipments























(in millions, except per unit data)









Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended









September 30

September 30









2023

2022

2023

2022 Total Revenues















Aggregates 1

$1,626.1

$1,490.5

$4,498.9

$4,013.5 Asphalt 2

347.2

310.2

854.3

752.1 Concrete

364.6

450.5

993.3

1,233.4 Calcium

2.3

2.1

7.0

5.4 Segment sales

$2,340.2

$2,253.3

$6,353.5

$6,004.4 Aggregates intersegment sales

(154.4)

(165.0)

(405.9)

(421.1) Total revenues

$2,185.8

$2,088.3

$5,947.6

$5,583.3 Gross Profit















Aggregates

$508.4

$436.1

$1,309.8

$1,081.3 Asphalt



55.9

29.5

113.3

40.2 Concrete

26.0

26.5

50.7

84.7 Calcium







0.7

0.8

2.5

1.6 Total





$591.0

$492.9

$1,476.3

$1,207.8 Depreciation, Depletion, Accretion and Amortization







Aggregates

$125.6

$113.5

$357.4

$324.4 Asphalt



8.8

8.9

26.7

26.0 Concrete

20.5

21.7

60.4

63.5 Calcium

0.0

0.0

0.1

0.1 Other





6.2

6.9

19.8

21.0 Total





$161.1

$151.0

$464.4

$435.0 Average Unit Sales Price and Unit Shipments











Aggregates















Freight-adjusted revenues 3

$1,233.5

$1,097.2

$3,383.8

$2,956.5 Aggregates - tons

63.9

65.4

179.0

182.2 Freight-adjusted sales price 4

$19.29

$16.79

$18.90

$16.23























Other Products















Asphalt Mix - tons

4.0

3.6

10.1

9.4 Asphalt Mix - sales price 5

$76.22

$74.80

$75.37

$70.17























Ready-mixed concrete - cubic yards

2.1

2.9

6.0

8.3 Ready-mixed concrete - sales price 5

$169.98

$153.54

$165.27

$148.95















































1 Includes product sales (crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates), as well as freight & delivery costs that we pass along to our customers, and service revenues related to aggregates. 2 Includes product sales, as well as service revenues from our asphalt construction paving business. 3 Freight-adjusted revenues are Aggregates segment sales excluding freight & delivery revenues and other revenues related to services, such as landfill tipping fees, that are derived from our aggregates business. 4 Freight-adjusted sales price is calculated as freight-adjusted revenues divided by aggregates unit shipments. 5 Sales price is calculated by dividing revenues generated from the shipment of product (excluding service revenues generated by the segments) by total units of the product shipped.





















Appendix 1 1. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures



















































Aggregates segment freight-adjusted revenues is not a Generally Accepted Accounting Principle (GAAP) measure and should not be considered as an alternative to metrics defined by GAAP. We present this metric as it is consistent with the basis by which we review our operating results. We believe that this presentation is consistent with our competitors and meaningful to our investors as it excludes revenues associated with freight & delivery, which are pass-through activities. It also excludes other revenues related to services, such as landfill tipping fees, that are derived from our aggregates business. Additionally, we use this metric as the basis for calculating the average sales price of our aggregates products. Reconciliation of this metric to its nearest GAAP measure is presented below:































Aggregates Segment Freight-Adjusted Revenues













































(in millions, except per ton data)









Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

Trailing Twelve Months Ended









September 30

September 30

September 30









2023

2022

2023

2022

2023

2022 Aggregates segment























Segment sales

$1,626.1

$1,490.5

$4,498.9

$4,013.5

$5,758.2

$5,165.8 Less:

Freight & delivery revenues 1

366.3

364.6

1,040.8

972.9

1,359.1

1,239.7





Other revenues

26.3

28.7

74.3

84.1

96.6

108.7 Freight-adjusted revenues

$1,233.5

$1,097.2

$3,383.8

$2,956.5

$4,302.5

$3,817.4 Unit shipments - tons

63.9

65.4

179.0

182.2

233.2

239.9 Freight-adjusted sales price

$19.29

$16.79

$18.90

$16.23

$18.45

$15.91































1 At the segment level, freight & delivery revenues include intersegment freight & delivery (which are eliminated at the consolidated level) and freight to remote distribution sites.























































GAAP does not define "Cash gross profit," and it should not be considered as an alternative to earnings measures defined by GAAP. We and the investment community use this metric to assess the operating performance of our business. Additionally, we present this metric as we believe that it closely correlates to long-term shareholder value. We do not use this metric as a measure to allocate resources. Cash gross profit adds back noncash charges for depreciation, depletion, accretion and amortization to gross profit. Segment cash gross profit per unit is computed by dividing segment cash gross profit by units shipped. Reconciliation of this metric to its nearest GAAP measure is presented below:































Cash Gross Profit













































(in millions, except per ton data)









Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

Trailing Twelve Months Ended









September 30

September 30

September 30









2023

2022

2023

2022

2023

2022 Aggregates segment























Gross profit

$508.4

$436.1

$1,309.8

$1,081.3

$1,636.9

$1,407.2 Depreciation, depletion, accretion and amortization

125.6

113.5

357.4

324.4

474.2

426.3

Aggregates segment cash gross profit

$634.0

$549.6

$1,667.2

$1,405.7

$2,111.1

$1,833.5 Unit shipments - tons

63.9

65.4

179.0

182.2

233.2

239.9 Aggregates segment gross profit per ton

$7.95

$6.67

$7.32

$5.94

$7.02

$5.87 Aggregates segment cash gross profit per ton

$9.92

$8.41

$9.31

$7.72

$9.05

$7.64 Asphalt segment























Gross profit

$55.9

$29.5

$113.3

$40.2

$130.4

$43.8 Depreciation, depletion, accretion and amortization

8.8

8.9

26.7

26.0

35.8

34.9

Asphalt segment cash gross profit

$64.7

$38.4

$140.0

$66.2

$166.2

$78.7 Concrete segment























Gross profit

$26.0

$26.5

$50.7

$84.7

$55.3

$106.6 Depreciation, depletion, accretion and amortization

20.5

21.7

60.4

63.5

80.0

88.4

Concrete segment cash gross profit

$46.5

$48.2

$111.1

$148.2

$135.3

$195.0































Appendix 2 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures (Continued)















































GAAP does not define "Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization" (EBITDA), and it should not be considered as an alternative to earnings measures defined by GAAP. We use this metric to assess the operating performance of our business and as a basis for strategic planning and forecasting as we believe that it closely correlates to long-term shareholder value. We do not use this metric as a measure to allocate resources. We adjust EBITDA for certain items to provide a more consistent comparison of earnings performance from period to period. Reconciliation of this metric to its nearest GAAP measure is presented below (numbers may not foot due to rounding):

































EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

















































(in millions)









Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

Trailing Twelve Months Ended









September 30

September 30

September 30









2023

2022

2023

2022

2023

2022 Net earnings attributable to Vulcan

$276.5

$177.1

$705.8

$456.2

$825.1

$594.2 Income tax expense, including discontinued operations

84.8

81.8

191.3

159.0

218.8

189.3 Interest expense, net

46.6

46.1

142.2

120.8

189.8

156.9 Depreciation, depletion, accretion and amortization

161.1

151.0

464.4

435.0

616.9

577.0 EBITDA



$569.0

$456.0

$1,503.8

$1,171.0

$1,850.7

$1,517.3

Loss on discontinued operations

$3.8

$1.6

$11.7

$21.7

$15.1

$22.5

Gain (loss) on sale of real estate and businesses, net

0.0

(23.5)

(15.2)

(23.5)

2.2

(23.5)

Charges associated with divested operations

0.0

0.4

4.7

1.0

7.4

1.5

Acquisition related charges 1

1.2

4.7

2.0

13.0

6.1

32.9

COVID-19 direct incremental costs

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

3.7

Pension settlement charge

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

12.1

Loss on impairments

28.3

67.8

28.3

67.8

28.3

67.8 Adjusted EBITDA

$602.2

$507.0

$1,535.1

$1,251.0

$1,909.8

$1,634.3 1 Represents charges associated with acquisitions requiring clearance under federal antitrust laws. Cost for trailing-twelve months ended September 30, 2022 include U.S. Concrete acquisition related expenses of $0.5 million, the cost impact of purchase accounting inventory valuations of $11.8 million and change in control severance and retention charges of $13.5 million.































Similar to our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA, we present Adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) attributable to Vulcan from continuing operations to provide a more consistent comparison of earnings performance from period to period. This metric is not defined by GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to earnings measures defined by GAAP. Reconciliation of this metric to its nearest GAAP measure is presented below:

































Adjusted Diluted EPS attributable to Vulcan from Continuing Operations (Adjusted Diluted EPS)



















































Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

Trailing Twelve Months Ended









September 30

September 30

September 30









2023

2022

2023

2022

2023

2022 Net earnings attributable to Vulcan

$2.07

$1.33

$5.28

$3.42

$6.17

$4.45 Items included in Adjusted EBITDA above, net of tax

0.18

0.38

0.17

0.54

0.33

0.76 NOL carryforward valuation allowance

0.04

0.07

0.09

0.07

0.12

0.07 Adjusted diluted EPS attributable to Vulcan from

























continuing operations

$2.29

$1.78

$5.54

$4.03

$6.62

$5.28

































Projected Adjusted EBITDA is not defined by GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to earnings measures defined by GAAP. Reconciliation of this metric to its nearest GAAP measure is presented below:

































2023 Projected Adjusted EBITDA





















































(in millions)





























Mid-point Net earnings attributable to Vulcan





















$890 Income tax expense, including discontinued operations





















250 Interest expense, net of interest income





















195 Depreciation, depletion, accretion and amortization





















610 Projected EBITDA





















$1,945 Items included in Adjusted Diluted EPS above





















$30 Projected Adjusted EBITDA





















$1,975

































Because GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis are not accessible, and reconciling information is not available without unreasonable effort, we have not provided reconciliations for forward-looking non-GAAP measures, other than the reconciliation of Projected Adjusted EBITDA as noted above. For the same reasons, we are unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could be material to future results.













Appendix 3 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures (Continued)



















Net debt to Adjusted EBITDA is not a GAAP measure and should not be considered as an alternative to metrics defined by GAAP. We, the investment community and credit rating agencies use this metric to assess our leverage. Net debt subtracts cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash from total debt. Reconciliation of this metric to its nearest GAAP measure is presented below:















Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA













(in millions)







September 30







2023

2022 Debt









Current maturities of long-term debt $0.5

$0.5 Short-term debt 0.0

312.0 Long-term debt 3,874.3

3,874.2 Total debt $3,874.8

$4,186.7 Less: Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 345.0

146.9 Net debt $3,529.8

$4,039.8 Trailing-Twelve Months (TTM) Adjusted EBITDA $1,909.8

$1,634.3 Total debt to TTM Adjusted EBITDA 2.0x

2.6x Net debt to TTM Adjusted EBITDA 1.8x

2.5x















We define "Return on Invested Capital" (ROIC) as Adjusted EBITDA for the trailing-twelve months divided by average invested capital (as illustrated below) during the trailing 5-quarters. Our calculation of ROIC is considered a non-GAAP financial measure because we calculate ROIC using the non-GAAP metric EBITDA. We believe that our ROIC metric is meaningful because it helps investors assess how effectively we are deploying our assets. Although ROIC is a standard financial metric, numerous methods exist for calculating a company's ROIC. As a result, the method we use to calculate our ROIC may differ from the methods used by other companies. This metric is not defined by GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to earnings measures defined by GAAP. Reconciliation of this metric to its nearest GAAP measure is presented below (numbers may not foot due to rounding):















Return on Invested Capital













(dollars in millions)







Trailing Twelve Months Ended







September 30

September 30







2023

2022 Adjusted EBITDA $1,909.8

$1,634.3 Average invested capital







Property, plant & equipment, net $6,059.8

$5,716.4

Goodwill 3,661.0

3,705.5

Other intangible assets 1,642.9

1,761.0

Fixed and intangible assets $11,363.7

$11,182.9















Current assets $2,154.6

$1,855.3

Less: Cash and cash equivalents 192.3

156.3

Less: Current tax 41.7

49.3

Adjusted current assets 1,920.6

1,649.7















Current liabilities 946.7

945.7

Less: Current maturities of long-term debt 0.5

4.5

Less: Short-term debt 82.4

117.6

Adjusted current liabilities 863.8

823.6

Adjusted net working capital $1,056.8

$826.1













Average invested capital $12,420.5

$12,009.0













Return on invested capital 15.4 %

13.6 %

