Vulcan Reports Third Quarter Results

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE: VMC), the nation's largest producer of construction aggregates, today announced results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Net earnings were $200 million compared to $216 million in the prior year's comparable quarter. Third quarter Adjusted EBITDA was $403 million versus $407 million in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA margins expanded by 210 basis points despite an 8 percent decline in total revenues. This margin expansion was driven by effective cost control throughout the organization and price growth in each major product line.

Tom Hill, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, "Building on strong performance from the first half of the year, our operational execution produced another quarter of unit margin expansion in the third quarter. Unit profitability gains were widespread across our footprint, and our team remained focused on driving those improvements. The continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on construction activity, along with severe wet weather, led to lower shipment levels in the quarter. However, our resilient and best-in-class aggregates business overcame these disruptive conditions, which enabled us to expand cash gross profit per ton, drive higher cash flows, and improve returns on invested capital."

Mr. Hill continued, "Year-to-date, cash gross profit per ton has increased 7 percent, despite a 4 percent decline in shipments. The flexibility of our operating plans and our aggregates-focused business model have enabled us to continue to perform at a high level while also positioning us for earnings growth in the future as demand recovers. The pricing environment remains supportive, and we are encouraged by the sequential improvement in demand visibility. Residential construction has rebounded quickly which should bode well for private nonresidential construction as it has been the weakest end market since the pandemic began. State transportation revenues continue to recover to pre-pandemic levels, and the one-year extension of federal highway funding will support future highway construction. Continued recovery in these fundamentals would point to construction activity stabilizing over the course of 2021. As we consider the remainder of 2020, we now believe we have sufficient near-term visibility to provide guidance for the full year. We expect that our 2020 Adjusted EBITDA will range between $1.285 billion to $1.315 billion."

Highlights as of September 30, 2020 include:



Third Quarter

Year-to-Date

Trailing-Twelve Months Amounts in millions, except per unit data 2020 2019

2020 2019

2020 2019 Total revenues $ 1,309.9 $ 1,418.8

$ 3,681.7 $ 3,743.0

$ 4,867.9 $ 4,831.0 Gross profit $ 380.5 $ 400.6

$ 978.7 $ 962.8

$ 1,271.8 $ 1,238.1 Aggregates segment















Segment sales $ 1,049.0 $ 1,133.1

$ 2,987.8 $ 3,030.1

$ 3,947.9 $ 3,904.1 Freight-adjusted revenue $ 807.6 $ 858.5

$ 2,270.3 $ 2,293.6

$ 2,990.9 $ 2,951.2 Gross profit $ 337.9 $ 357.2

$ 883.2 $ 872.1

$ 1,157.7 $ 1,128.5 Shipments (tons) 55.9 60.9

157.2 163.8

208.8 213.6 Freight-adjusted sales price per ton $ 14.44 $ 14.10

$ 14.45 $ 14.00

$ 14.33 $ 13.82 Gross profit per ton $ 6.04 $ 5.87

$ 5.62 $ 5.32

$ 5.54 $ 5.28 Asphalt, Concrete & Calcium segment gross profit $ 42.6 $ 43.4

$ 95.6 $ 90.7

$ 114.1 $ 109.6 Selling, Administrative and General (SAG) $ 83.5 $ 88.8

$ 261.1 $ 274.7

$ 356.9 $ 359.1 SAG as % of Total revenues 6.4% 6.3%

7.1% 7.3%

7.3% 7.4% Earnings from continuing operations before income taxes $ 258.1 $ 271.5

$ 602.6 $ 591.7

$ 768.6 $ 745.6 Net earnings $ 199.8 $ 215.7

$ 470.0 $ 476.6

$ 611.1 $ 600.6 Adjusted EBIT $ 302.5 $ 310.6

$ 716.4 $ 692.6

$ 919.2 $ 888.4 Adjusted EBITDA $ 403.5 $ 406.8

$ 1,012.3 $ 971.6

$ 1,310.8 $ 1,257.1 Earnings from continuing operations per diluted share $ 1.51 $ 1.63

$ 3.54 $ 3.60

$ 4.61 $ 4.53 Adjusted earnings from continuing operations per diluted share $ 1.56 $ 1.68

$ 3.62 $ 3.62

$ 4.70 $ 4.61

Segment Results

Aggregates

Third quarter gross profit margin expanded 70 basis points despite a decrease in segment sales. Gross profit was $338 million compared to $357 million in the prior year. Unit profitability increased 3 percent to $6.04 per ton due to widespread growth in pricing and effective cost control.

Third quarter aggregates shipments were 8 percent lower than the prior year's third quarter due to economic uncertainty caused by the pandemic, severe wet weather and wildfires in key markets. Last year's third quarter included very few severe weather events, helping drive strong volume growth. Despite lower shipments in most markets, virtually all of the Company's markets improved their respective unit profitability compared to the prior year's third quarter. Shipments declined in most of our markets reflecting weaker demand resulting from the pandemic. Shipments along the Atlantic Coast, in the Southeast and Texas were impacted by severe weather. Shipments in California were impacted by wildfires and resulting power outages which interrupted the supply of cement for ready-mix concrete production and limited construction activity.

On a mix-adjusted basis, most of the Company's markets reported year-over-year price growth. For the quarter, mix-adjusted sales price increased 2.9 percent (reported freight-adjusted sales price increased 2.4 percent). Year-to-date, mix-adjusted pricing has increased 3.5 percent (reported freight-adjusted sales price increased 3.2 percent) despite a 4 percent decline in shipments.

Freight-adjusted unit cost of sales increased 2 percent, and cash costs were flat versus the prior year's third quarter. Effective operating efficiencies and lower diesel fuel costs helped mitigate the cost impact of lower sales volumes. The Aggregates segment earnings impact from lower diesel fuel was $9 million in the quarter.

Asphalt, Concrete and Calcium

Asphalt segment gross profit was $30 million, an improvement of $3 million from the prior year's third quarter. The year-over-year improvement was driven by higher material margins (sales price less unit cost of raw materials). Although asphalt volumes in the third quarter declined 13 percent compared to the prior year, results benefited from slightly higher prices and effective cost containment, including lower liquid asphalt costs. Shipments in the current year's quarter were impacted by wildfires in California, the Company's largest asphalt market, and the completion of certain large projects last year in the Tennessee market.

Concrete segment gross profit was $12 million compared with $15 million in the prior year's third quarter. Shipments decreased 11 percent versus the prior year, and average selling prices increased 3 percent compared to the prior year. Third quarter shipments were impacted by wet weather in Virginia, the Company's largest concrete market, and wildfires in Northern California.

Calcium segment gross profit was $0.2 million versus $0.8 million in the prior year quarter.

Selling, Administrative and General (SAG) and Other Operating Expense

SAG expense declined 6 percent to $84 million in the quarter due mostly to continued execution of cost reduction initiatives and general cost control. On a trailing twelve-month basis, SAG expense as a percentage of total revenues is 7.3 percent. The Company remains focused on further leveraging its overhead cost structure.

Other operating expense of $10 million included $6 million in charges associated with divested operations. The prior year did not include a similar charge.

Financial Position, Liquidity and Capital Allocation

Capital expenditures in the third quarter were $52 million and $229 million year-to-date. The Company expects to spend between $300 million and $350 million on capital this year, most of which is for core operating and maintenance projects. The Company continues to review its plans and will adjust as needed, while being thoughtful about preserving liquidity.

Year-to-date September 30, the Company returned $135 million to shareholders through dividends, a 10 percent increase versus the prior year. Year-to-date, the Company repurchased $26 million in common stock.

At quarter-end, total debt to trailing-twelve month Adjusted EBITDA was 2.5 times or 1.7 times on a net debt basis reflecting $1.1 billion of cash on hand - of which approximately $500 million will be used to pay off certain maturities due March 2021. The Company's weighted-average debt maturity was 14 years, and the effective weighted-average interest rate was 4.1 percent.

On a trailing twelve-month basis, return on invested capital increased to 14.2 percent and operating cash flows were $1.1 billion, up 23 percent versus the comparable previous trailing twelve months. Solid earnings growth coupled with disciplined capital management led to these results.

Outlook

Mr. Hill stated, "Going into 2020, we expected shipment growth; however, in March, that trajectory was disrupted by COVID-19 and the resulting shelter-in-place ordinances. Since then, the economic uncertainty and the evolving nature of the pandemic have continued to weigh on construction activity. We are encouraged by the recent sequential improvement in leading indicators that foreshadow future construction activity, and now believe that we have sufficient near-term visibility to provide full-year guidance. We expect full-year 2020 Adjusted EBITDA of $1.285 billion to $1.315 billion. This full year outlook reflects year-over-year earnings growth despite lower shipments. It assumes no major changes in COVID shelter-in-place restrictions and also assumes a normal weather pattern for the balance of the year. As we look ahead to 2021, the pricing environment remains positive and we continue to work hard to add value for our customers. We expect to provide full-year guidance when we report fourth quarter earnings in February."

Reflecting on the Company's execution, Mr. Hill went on to say, "While demand is subject to market fluctuations outside of our control, we remain focused on the factors we can control, such as our pricing and cost actions, both of which help to compound our unit margins. Our year-to-date results demonstrate our capabilities to drive continued improvement in challenging circumstances. Actions taken across our more than 360 locations have ensured an effective response to the economic disruption resulting from COVID-19. Our operating plans are underpinned by our four strategic disciplines (Commercial and Operational Excellence, Logistics Innovation and Strategic Sourcing), a healthy balance sheet, strong liquidity, and the engagement of our people."

Table A Vulcan Materials Company









and Subsidiary Companies

















(in thousands, except per share data)







Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended Consolidated Statements of Earnings

September 30

September 30 (Condensed and unaudited)

2020

2019

2020

2019





















Total revenues

$1,309,890

$1,418,758

$3,681,707

$3,742,951 Cost of revenues

929,392

1,018,115

2,702,967

2,780,131 Gross profit

380,498

400,643

978,740

962,820 Selling, administrative and general expenses

83,511

88,789

261,146

274,747 Gain on sale of property, plant & equipment















and businesses

1,576

234

2,317

10,982 Other operating expense, net

(10,459)

(8,712)

(20,610)

(15,173) Operating earnings

288,104

303,376

699,301

683,882 Other nonoperating income, net

5,787

359

3,818

5,954 Interest expense, net

35,782

32,197

100,509

98,165 Earnings from continuing operations















before income taxes

258,109

271,538

602,610

591,671 Income tax expense

56,984

53,472

130,530

111,764 Earnings from continuing operations

201,125

218,066

472,080

479,907 Loss on discontinued operations, net of tax

(1,337)

(2,353)

(2,118)

(3,338) Net earnings

$199,788

$215,713

$469,962

$476,569





















Basic earnings (loss) per share















Continuing operations

$1.52

$1.65

$3.56

$3.63 Discontinued operations

($0.01)

($0.02)

($0.01)

($0.03) Net earnings

$1.51

$1.63

$3.55

$3.60





















Diluted earnings (loss) per share















Continuing operations

$1.51

$1.63

$3.54

$3.60 Discontinued operations

($0.01)

($0.01)

($0.01)

($0.02) Net earnings

$1.50

$1.62

$3.53

$3.58











































Weighted-average common shares outstanding















Basic

132,573

132,414

132,564

132,244 Assuming dilution

133,268

133,375

133,192

133,273 Depreciation, depletion, accretion and amortization

$100,962

$96,247

$295,912

$278,925 Effective tax rate from continuing operations

22.1%

19.7%

21.7%

18.9%

















Table B Vulcan Materials Company











and Subsidiary Companies



























(in thousands) Consolidated Balance Sheets

September 30

December 31

September 30 (Condensed and unaudited)

2020

2019

2019 Assets











Cash and cash equivalents

$1,084,100

$271,589

$90,411 Restricted cash

630

2,917

691 Accounts and notes receivable











Accounts and notes receivable, gross

647,362

573,241

727,900 Allowance for doubtful accounts

(3,155)

(3,125)

(2,960) Accounts and notes receivable, net

644,207

570,116

724,940 Inventories











Finished products

384,575

391,666

364,164 Raw materials

34,562

31,318

31,250 Products in process

5,098

5,604

6,062 Operating supplies and other

31,226

29,720

28,184 Inventories

455,461

458,308

429,660 Other current assets

80,935

76,396

78,540 Total current assets

2,265,333

1,379,326

1,324,242 Investments and long-term receivables

41,778

60,709

57,059 Property, plant & equipment











Property, plant & equipment, cost

8,958,342

8,749,217

8,657,731 Allowances for depreciation, depletion & amortization

(4,614,543)

(4,433,179)

(4,370,386) Property, plant & equipment, net

4,343,799

4,316,038

4,287,345 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

431,227

408,189

410,833 Goodwill

3,172,112

3,167,061

3,167,061 Other intangible assets, net

1,107,091

1,091,475

1,071,330 Other noncurrent assets

229,193

225,995

221,803 Total assets

$11,590,533

$10,648,793

$10,539,673 Liabilities











Current maturities of long-term debt

509,435

25

24 Trade payables and accruals

263,296

265,159

265,012 Other current liabilities

297,162

270,379

270,248 Total current liabilities

1,069,893

535,563

535,284 Long-term debt

2,777,072

2,784,315

2,783,068 Deferred income taxes, net

685,520

633,039

628,726 Deferred revenue

174,488

179,880

180,541 Operating lease liabilities

407,336

388,042

391,079 Other noncurrent liabilities

547,872

506,097

478,736 Total liabilities

$5,662,181

$5,026,936

$4,997,434 Equity











Common stock, $1 par value

132,454

132,371

132,350 Capital in excess of par value

2,797,222

2,791,353

2,785,245 Retained earnings

3,204,671

2,895,871

2,795,834 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(205,995)

(197,738)

(171,190) Total equity

$5,928,352

$5,621,857

$5,542,239 Total liabilities and equity

$11,590,533

$10,648,793

$10,539,673















Table C Vulcan Materials Company







and Subsidiary Companies

















(in thousands)









Nine Months Ended Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

September 30 (Condensed and unaudited)

2020

2019 Operating Activities







Net earnings







$469,962

$476,569 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities







Depreciation, depletion, accretion and amortization

295,912

278,925 Noncash operating lease expense

27,820

26,349 Net gain on sale of property, plant & equipment and businesses

(2,317)

(10,982) Contributions to pension plans

(6,540)

(6,767) Share-based compensation expense

23,239

24,815 Deferred tax expense (benefit)

50,346

62,232 Changes in assets and liabilities before initial







effects of business acquisitions and dispositions

(76,545)

(221,001) Other, net







(3,951)

15,989 Net cash provided by operating activities

$777,926

$646,129 Investing Activities







Purchases of property, plant & equipment

(268,989)

(306,893) Proceeds from sale of property, plant & equipment

9,440

12,112 Proceeds from sale of businesses

651

1,744 Payment for businesses acquired, net of acquired cash

(5,668)

1,122 Other, net







10,819

(11,342) Net cash used for investing activities

($253,747)

($303,257) Financing Activities







Proceeds from short-term debt

0

366,900 Payment of short-term debt

0

(499,900) Payment of current maturities and long-term debt

(250,018)

(17) Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt

750,000

0 Debt issuance and exchange costs

(15,394)

0 Settlements of interest rate derivatives

(19,863)

0 Purchases of common stock

(26,132)

(2,602) Dividends paid





(135,161)

(122,943) Share-based compensation, shares withheld for taxes

(16,303)

(37,598) Other, net







(1,084)

(14) Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities

$286,045

($296,174) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

810,224

46,698 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year

274,506

44,404 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$1,084,730

$91,102























Table D Segment Financial Data and Unit Shipments

















(in thousands, except per unit data)









Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended









September 30

September 30









2020

2019

2020

2019 Total Revenues















Aggregates 1

$1,048,962

$1,133,085

$2,987,784

$3,030,111 Asphalt 2

235,201

270,237

597,940

649,490 Concrete

102,807

112,964

298,255

300,369 Calcium



1,354

2,119

5,269

6,073 Segment sales

$1,388,324

$1,518,405

$3,889,248

$3,986,043 Aggregates intersegment sales

(78,434)

(99,647)

(207,541)

(243,092) Total revenues

$1,309,890

$1,418,758

$3,681,707

$3,742,951 Gross Profit















Aggregates

$337,891

$357,202

$883,184

$872,133 Asphalt



30,217

27,639

58,246

51,950 Concrete

12,157

15,037

35,597

36,487 Calcium







233

765

1,713

2,250 Total





$380,498

$400,643

$978,740

$962,820 Depreciation, Depletion, Accretion and Amortization







Aggregates

$82,487

$78,978

$240,370

$227,259 Asphalt



8,644

8,909

26,046

26,343 Concrete

3,987

3,371

12,070

9,662 Calcium



49

59

146

177 Other





5,795

4,930

17,280

15,484 Total





$100,962

$96,247

$295,912

$278,925 Average Unit Sales Price and Unit Shipments







Aggregates















Freight-adjusted revenues 3

$807,575

$858,522

$2,270,321

$2,293,573 Aggregates - tons

55,920

60,898

157,163

163,845 Freight-adjusted sales price 4

$14.44

$14.10

$14.45

$14.00























Other Products















Asphalt Mix - tons

3,493

4,007

8,953

9,624 Asphalt Mix - sales price

$58.36

$58.20

$58.05

$57.76























Ready-mixed concrete - cubic yards

775

875

2,295

2,359 Ready-mixed concrete - sales price

$131.51

$127.99

$128.93

$126.19























Calcium - tons

49

75

193

216 Calcium - sales price

$27.51

$28.33

$27.18

$28.04



1 Includes product sales (crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates), as well as freight & delivery

costs that we pass along to our customers, and service revenues related to aggregates. 2 Includes product sales, as well as service revenues from our asphalt construction paving business. 3 Freight-adjusted revenues are Aggregates segment sales excluding freight & delivery revenues and immaterial

other revenues related to services, such as landfill tipping fees, that are derived from our aggregates business. 4 Freight-adjusted sales price is calculated as freight-adjusted revenues divided by aggregates unit shipments.























Appendix 1

1. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures









































Aggregates segment freight-adjusted revenues is not a Generally Accepted Accounting Principle (GAAP) measure. We present this metric as it is consistent with the basis by which we review our operating results. We believe that this presentation is consistent with our competitors and meaningful to our investors as it excludes revenues associated with freight & delivery, which are pass-through activities. It also excludes immaterial other revenues related to services, such as landfill tipping fees, that are derived from our aggregates business. Additionally, we use this metric as the basis for calculating the average sales price of our aggregates products. Reconciliation of this metric to its nearest GAAP measure is presented below:





Aggregates Segment Freight-Adjusted Revenues



























(in thousands, except per ton data)











Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended











September 30

September 30











2020

2019

2020

2019

Aggregates segment

















Segment sales

$1,048,962

$1,133,085

$2,987,784

$3,030,111

Less:

Freight & delivery revenues 1

225,382

259,417

671,969

695,924







Other revenues

16,005

15,146

45,494

40,614

Freight-adjusted revenues

$807,575

$858,522

$2,270,321

$2,293,573

Unit shipment - tons

55,920

60,898

157,163

163,845

Freight-adjusted sales price

$14.44

$14.10

$14.45

$14.00



























1 At the segment level, freight & delivery revenues include intersegment freight & delivery (which are eliminated at the consolidated level) and freight to remote distribution sites.















































Aggregates segment incremental gross profit flow-through rate is not a GAAP measure and represents the year-over-year change in gross profit divided by the year-over-year change in segment sales excluding freight & delivery (revenues and costs). We present this metric as it is consistent with the basis by which we review our operating results. We believe that this presentation is consistent with our competitors and meaningful to our investors as it excludes revenues associated with freight & delivery, which are pass-through activities. Reconciliation of this metric to its nearest GAAP measure is presented below:





Aggregates Segment Incremental Gross Profit Margin in Accordance with GAAP



















(dollars in thousands)











Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended











September 30

September 30











2020

2019

2020

2019

Aggregates segment

















Gross profit

$337,891

$357,202

$883,184

$872,133

Segment sales

$1,048,962

$1,133,085

$2,987,784

$3,030,111

Gross profit margin

32.2%

31.5%

29.6%

28.8%

Incremental gross profit margin

N/A





N/A































Aggregates Segment Incremental Gross Profit Flow-through Rate (Non-GAAP)



















(dollars in thousands)











Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended











September 30

September 30











2020

2019

2020

2019

Aggregates segment

















Gross profit

$337,891

$357,202

$883,184

$872,133

Segment sales

$1,048,962

$1,133,085

$2,987,784

$3,030,111

Less:

Freight & delivery revenues 1

225,382

259,417

671,969

695,924



Segment sales excluding freight & delivery

$823,580

$873,668

$2,315,815

$2,334,187

Gross profit margin excluding freight & delivery

41.0%

40.9%

38.1%

37.4%

Incremental gross profit flow-through rate

N/A





N/A































1 At the segment level, freight & delivery revenues include intersegment freight & delivery (which are eliminated at the consolidated level) and freight to remote distribution sites.















































GAAP does not define "Aggregates segment cash gross profit" and it should not be considered as an alternative to earnings measures defined by GAAP. We and the investment community use this metric to assess the operating performance of our business. Additionally, we present this metric as we believe that it closely correlates to long-term shareholder value. We do not use this metric as a measure to allocate resources. Aggregates segment cash gross profit per ton is computed by dividing Aggregates segment cash gross profit by tons shipped. Reconciliation of this metric to its nearest GAAP measure is presented below:





Aggregates Segment Cash Gross Profit



























(in thousands, except per ton data)











Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended











September 30

September 30











2020

2019

2020

2019

Aggregates segment

















Gross profit

$337,891

$357,202

$883,184

$872,133

Depreciation, depletion, accretion and amortization

82,487

78,978

240,370

227,259



Aggregates segment cash gross profit

$420,378

$436,180

$1,123,554

$1,099,392

Unit shipments - tons

55,920

60,898

157,163

163,845

Aggregates segment cash gross profit per ton

$7.52

$7.16

$7.15

$6.71

































Appendix 2

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures (Continued)



















































GAAP does not define "Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization" (EBITDA) and it should not be considered as an alternative to earnings measures defined by GAAP. We use this metric to assess the operating performance of our business and as a basis for strategic planning and forecasting as we believe that it closely correlates to long-term shareholder value. We do not use this metric as a measure to allocate resources. We adjust EBITDA for certain items to provide a more consistent comparison of earnings performance from period to period. Reconciliation of this metric to its nearest GAAP measure is presented below:



































EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA



































(in thousands)











Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



TTM











September 30

September 30

September 30











2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019

Net earnings

$199,788

$215,713

$469,962

$476,569

$611,055

$600,591

Income tax expense

56,984

53,472

130,530

111,764

153,964

141,408

Interest expense, net

35,782

32,197

100,509

98,165

131,344

131,022

Loss on discontinued operations, net of tax

1,337

2,353

2,118

3,338

3,621

3,596

EBIT





$293,891

$303,735

$703,119

$689,836

$899,984

$876,617

Depreciation, depletion, accretion and amortization

100,962

96,247

295,912

278,925

391,583

368,708

EBITDA



$394,853

$399,982

$999,031

$968,761

$1,291,567

$1,245,325



Gain on sale of businesses

0

0

0

(4,064)

(9,289)

(4,064)



Property donation

0

0

0

0

10,847

0



Charges associated with divested operations

5,892

0

6,666

0

9,699

8,497



Business development 1

346

403

(2,113)

403

(768)

403



COVID-19 direct incremental costs

2,380

0

7,389

0

7,389

0



Restructuring charges 2

0

6,457

1,333

6,457

1,333

6,970

Adjusted EBITDA

$403,471

$406,842

$1,012,306

$971,557

$1,310,778

$1,257,131



Depreciation, depletion, accretion and amortization

(100,962)

(96,247)

(295,912)

(278,925)

(391,583)

(368,708)

Adjusted EBIT

$302,509

$310,595

$716,394

$692,632

$919,195

$888,423

1 Represents non-routine charges or gains associated with acquisitions including the cost impact of purchase accounting inventory valuations.

2 Restructuring charges are included within other operating expenses. The charges relate to managerial restructuring.



































Similar to our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA, we present Adjusted Diluted earnings per share (EPS) from continuing operations to provide a more consistent comparison of earnings performance from period to period. This metric is not defined by GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to earnings measures defined by GAAP. Reconciliation of this metric to its nearest GAAP measure is presented below:







































Adjusted Diluted EPS from Continuing Operations (Adjusted Diluted EPS)





























































Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

TTM











September 30

September 30

September 30











2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019

Diluted EPS from continuing operations

$1.51

$1.63

$3.54

$3.60

$4.61

$4.53



Items included in Adjusted EBITDA above

0.05

0.05

0.08

0.02

0.09

0.08

Adjusted Diluted EPS

$1.56

$1.68

$3.62

$3.62

$4.70

$4.61



































The following reconciliation to the mid-point of the range of 2020 Projected EBITDA excludes adjustments (as noted in Adjusted EBITDA above) as they are difficult to forecast (timing or amount). Due to the difficulty in forecasting such adjustments, we are unable to estimate their significance. This metric is not defined by GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to earnings measures defined by GAAP. Reconciliation of this metric to its nearest GAAP measure is presented below:



































2020 Projected EBITDA



















































(in millions)































Mid-point





Net earnings

















$607





Income tax expense

















168





Interest expense, net

















135





Discontinued operations, net of tax

















0





Depreciation, depletion, accretion and amortization

















390





Projected EBITDA

















$1,300

















Appendix 3 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures (Continued)













We define Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) as Adjusted EBITDA for the trailing-twelve months divided by average invested capital (as illustrated below) during the trailing 5-quarters. Our calculation of ROIC is considered a non-GAAP financial measure because we calculate ROIC using the non-GAAP metric EBITDA. We believe that our ROIC metric is meaningful because it helps investors assess how effectively we are deploying our assets. Although ROIC is a standard financial metric, numerous methods exist for calculating a company's ROIC. As a result, the method we use to calculate our ROIC may differ from the methods used by other companies.













Return on Invested Capital













(in thousands)





TTM





September 30





2020

2019

Adjusted EBITDA

$1,310,778

$1,257,131

Average invested capital 1











Property, plant & equipment

4,346,256

4,255,879



Goodwill

3,169,082

3,166,195



Other intangible assets

1,093,601

1,085,689



Fixed and intangible assets

$8,608,939

$8,507,763

















Current assets

1,655,158

1,183,633



Less: Cash and cash equivalents

477,562

47,241



Less: Deferred tax

16,002

9,078



Adjusted current assets

1,161,594

1,127,314

















Current liabilities

731,033

630,289



Less: Current maturities of long-term debt

201,907

24



Less: Short-term debt

0

129,700



Adjusted current liabilities

529,126

500,565



Adjusted net working capital

$632,468

$626,749















Average invested capital

$9,241,407

$9,134,512















Return on Invested Capital

14.2%

13.8%















1 Average Invested Capital is based on a trailing 5-quarters.

