VULCAN SHARPENS AGGREGATES FOCUS: EXITS CALIFORNIA CONCRETE, EXPANDS AGGREGATES FOOTPRINT IN DALLAS-FORT WORTH AND INTO COLORADO

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE: VMC), the nation's largest producer of construction aggregates, today announced that it completed the divestiture of its ready-mixed concrete operations in California and acquired the southern Colorado and Dallas-Fort Worth operations of Brannan Sand & Gravel, LLC. The strategic acquisition includes a rail-connected aggregate quarry with long-term reserves in Lamar, Colorado, and a new distribution yard in Dallas-Fort Worth.

Ronnie Pruitt, Chief Executive Officer, said, "These portfolio actions align with our aggregates-led growth strategy by expanding our reach into southern Colorado and strengthening our distribution network in Dallas-Fort Worth to meet growing customer demand with high-quality aggregates."

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT DISCLAIMER

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other securities laws, regarding Vulcan, including, but not limited to, statements about the benefits of the transaction between Vulcan and Brannan Sand & Gravel, LLC, including Vulcan's plans, objectives, expectations and intentions. You can generally identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "explore," "evaluate," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "seek," "should," or "will," or the negative thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements are based on Vulcan's current plans, objectives, estimates, expectations and intentions and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Vulcan's control. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with: failure to realize the expected benefits of the transaction; significant transaction costs and/or unknown or inestimable liabilities; the risk that Brannan Sand & Gravel, LLC's business will not be integrated successfully or that such integration may be more difficult, time-consuming or costly than expected; risks related to future opportunities and plans for the acquired assets; disruption from the transaction, making it more difficult to conduct business as usual or maintain relationships with customers, employees or suppliers; effects relating to the announcement of the transaction on the market price of Vulcan's common stock; the possibility that, if Vulcan does not achieve the perceived benefits of the transaction as rapidly or to the extent anticipated by financial analysts or investors, the market price of Vulcan's common stock could decline; regulatory initiatives and changes in tax laws; general economic conditions; and other risks and uncertainties, including those described from time to time under the caption "Risk Factors" in reports and filings made by Vulcan with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Vulcan's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, Vulcan's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 and future filings and reports made by Vulcan. Moreover, other risks and uncertainties of which Vulcan is not currently aware may also affect Vulcan's forward-looking statements and may cause actual results and the timing of events to differ materially from those anticipated. Vulcan cautions investors that such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that undue reliance should not be placed on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements made in this communication are made only as of the date hereof or as of the dates indicated in the forward-looking statements and reflect the views stated therein with respect to future events as at such dates, even if they are subsequently made available by Vulcan on its website or otherwise. Vulcan does not undertake any obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, new information, future events, changes in its expectations or other circumstances that exist after the date as of which the forward-looking statements were made, except as required by law.

Investor Contact: Mark Warren (205) 298-3220

Media Contact: Jack Bonnikson (205) 298-3220

SOURCE Vulcan Materials Company