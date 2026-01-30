VulcanForms Raises $220 Million in New Financing to Scale Its Leading U.S. Integrated Digital Metal Manufacturing Platform

Series D round led by Eclipse and 1789 Capital accelerates capacity expansion and strengthens domestic industrial resilience

DEVENS, Mass., Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VulcanForms , the company building the first fully integrated digital metal manufacturing platform in the United States, announced the close of an oversubscribed $220 million financing round led by Eclipse and 1789 Capital, with participation from Washington Harbour, Fontinalis, IEQ Capital, and others. The financing reflects growing demand for secure domestic production of next-generation metal products and reinforces VulcanForms' role in strengthening critical American advanced manufacturing capability.

Today's metal manufacturing supply chains are highly fragmented, with production spread across multiple vendors, facilities, and geographies. This introduces unnecessary cost, waste, and cycle time at every handoff. As geopolitical tension, trade disruption, and industrial policy reshape global manufacturing, this legacy model is proving increasingly inefficient and difficult to scale. VulcanForms is addressing this challenge by consolidating complex, multi-step supply chains into fully integrated, domestic digital factories designed for production-grade manufacturing at scale.

The capital supports the expansion of VulcanForms' fully integrated manufacturing facilities. These facilities combine advanced metal additive manufacturing technologies, precision machining, automation, inspection, and proprietary AI-enabled software into a single end-to-end workflow. By compressing this supply chain into one integrated production system, VulcanForms reduces complexity, minimizes waste, lowers total system cost, and delivers finished, high-performance products at production scale with consistent quality and fully integrated, secure supply chains. The investment also enables continued execution of the company's technology roadmap and R&D programs that strengthen the platform, advance the company's materials portfolio, and support future capacity expansion.

Proven Adoption Across Critical Sectors

VulcanForms has moved from development into scaled industrial production while securing large multi-billion commercial programs across numerous market verticals including medical devices, consumer products, aerospace, defense, and industrial segments. These programs validate VulcanForms' ability to deliver production-grade metal products at scale and show that organizations are shifting mission critical manufacturing back to the United States when a reliable and high-performance domestic supplier is available.

"American manufacturers need a domestic alternative that can compete with global production at scale with superior speed and precision," said Kevin Kassekert, CEO of VulcanForms. "This financing enables us to meet surging demand and expand our role as a critical partner to companies rebuilding resilient domestic supply chains."

VulcanForms operates a fully integrated digital metal manufacturing platform that unifies advanced metal production technologies, precision machining, automation, and proprietary software into one workflow. This integrated approach improves quality, repeatability, and lead-time predictability and strengthens domestic sourcing for mission critical components. As industries from aerospace to healthcare work to reduce foreign dependencies and accelerate innovation cycles, VulcanForms is providing the industrial capability required for the next era of American manufacturing.

"1789 Capital is thrilled to support VulcanForms, a company revitalizing America's industrial strength and sharply reducing our dependence on foreign suppliers," said Omeed Malik, President of 1789 Capital. "By restoring high-skilled manufacturing jobs to American soil, VulcanForms is helping to drive the next great chapter of American prosperity."

"Rebuilding America's industrial capacity requires bold engineering and the ability to manufacture at scale, and VulcanForms has proven it can deliver both," said Greg Reichow, Partner at Eclipse. "Their platform brings production of mission critical components back onshore with unmatched precision, speed, and reliability. Eclipse is proud to back a team that is delivering real industrial output today while shaping the future of American manufacturing."

About VulcanForms

VulcanForms develops advanced digital metal manufacturing technology and deploys fully integrated production facilities in the United States. These facilities unify metal additive manufacturing, precision machining, automation, inspection, and proprietary software into one end-to-end platform. By combining technology development with vertically integrated manufacturing, VulcanForms enables American companies to produce complex, high performance metal components at scale with consistent quality, competitive economics, and secure domestic supply chains. For more information, visit www.vulcanforms.com.

About Eclipse

With approximately $5 billion in assets under management, Eclipse is a team of operators and investors partnering with exceptional companies from ideation to all stages of growth, unlocking solutions to age-old physical industry problems through the intersection of bits and atoms and the rise of physical AI. For more information, visit www.eclipse.capital .

About 1789 Capital

With approximately $2 billion in assets under management, 1789 Capital is an investment firm that focuses on providing financing to companies in the Entrepreneurship, Innovation & Growth ("EIG") economy, which is driving the next era of American prosperity. For more information, visit www.1789capital.vc .

