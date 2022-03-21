Vulkania Crypto League - Management-style Gaming to Learn Crypto

PARIS, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to ESPN and Business Wire, there are well over 60 million people worldwide playing Fantasy Sports games; this is projected to rise to over 150 million in the coming few years, worldwide people are donning their management caps and taking ownership of carefully constructed teams in the NFL, English Premier League, NBA, La Liga and many more. Armchair sports fans love the strategic nature of the games, despite in many cases few people ever being able to win prizes of value.

There are more than 300+ million crypto users worldwide Vulkania.io has created a new play to earn game, that allows people to earn rewards, at no cost, with no risk and learn about various projects and the cryptocurrency market as they go.

There is said to be over 300 million people now worldwide owning and embracing cryptocurrency, either being on the quest for a more decentralized financial system or wanting to have their fingers on the pulse of a rapidly evolving industry, full of opportunity yet fraught with risks, especially to the newcomer.

Vulkania Crypto League operates similar to a fantasy football style game, with players managing a team of 5 tokens throughout a 10-day period. All tokens listed on Vulkania.io are available for selection.

A token's performance is measured by its price change, its change in dashboard views on Vulkania.io, and the change in transactions involving that particular token. These are the metrics used by Vulkania.io to form their dashboard service, enabling cryptocurrency investors to obtain information about projects, ranging from Trading View charts, on-chain buys and sells, top wallet monitoring, liquidity tracking and many other features, all managed and controlled by the token owners themselves and reliable crypto data management providers.

The strategic element comes into it by allowing players to boost their performances using daily allocated bonuses. Players can switch out a poorly performing token, or boost any of the 3 scoring criteria by 25%, 50% or 75%. Well placed boosts can catapult a player up the rankings and into the podium places, earning extremely generous prizes.

The game is expected to launch before the end of March, players can play by connecting their Binance Chain wallet via Wallet connect, enabling mobile wallets such as Trust Wallet, they can link directly from Metamask or for the more security aware can also play with a connected Hardware wallet such as a Ledger Nano or SafePal wallet. There is even support to play from your Coinbase wallet.

There is no cost to play and no transactions need to be made when you connect a wallet. Holding VLK though will grant you more daily bonuses to influence and affect your team's performance. Stay tuned for more details as testing completes and the Vulkania team prepare to launch Vulkania Crypto League.

