Vulog Selected by KPMG as Top Tech Tomorrow 2020 Laureate

"I am extremely proud the KPMG has recognized the hard work and innovation that we have accomplished here at Vulog," says CEO Gregory Ducongé, "navigating the mobility sector, particularly during this unprecedented sanitary crisis, requires extreme agility, creativity, and dedication to the creation of a superior product. Our team of leading engineers has met and surpassed this challenge, and I am honored to accept KPMG's Top Tech Tomorrow 2020 award on their behalf."

An independent jury then selects a top list of laureates that are selected based on their dynamism, their potential for development, and their capacity to attract investors over the course of the last financial period. The Top Tech Tomorrow laureates have collectively raised more than 16 billion euros since their creation. These are all French-based companies that operate primarily in the technology sector, were created less than twenty years ago, are independent, and have raised individually more than three million euros since their creation.

"Beyond the issues of continuity, the health crisis has prompted fundamental reflections of our development models, our consumption habits, work methods and organizations, and even our individual and collective priorities," says Jean-Pierre Valensi, Head of Capital Markets Advisory at KPMG, "Tech players will undoubtedly have an essential role to play by capitalizing on the key dimensions on which their economic model is based."

The goal of KPMG's Top Tech Tomorrow awards is to shed a light on the future of French innovation and business. Vulog joins other top tech businesses such as Qonto, Contentsquare, Doctolib, Mirakl and more. For further information on the award and Vulog's selection, please contact Sarah VanSickle at [email protected] .

SOURCE Vulog