Vult Lab Founder and CEO Kelly Ann Collins Makes Inc.'s 2021 Female Founders 100 List

MORGANTOWN, W.Va., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, Inc. announced its fourth annual Female Founders 100 list, honoring the most exceptional, trailblazing, and diverse group of 100 women who powered through adversity in a very tough year and changed the world.

"The 100 women highlighted on this list are inspiring, creative, tenacious, and trailblazing role models in entrepreneurship. What's more is they were able to achieve success during one of the toughest years ever. That's something certainly worth celebrating," said Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk.

Kelly Ann Collins Inc. Female Founders 100

Throughout Collins' career, she has worked to launch, reinvent, position, amplify and dominate. Collins and Vult Lab have executed hundreds of projects, campaigns and brands—and generated billions of impressions and millions of blog visits, likes, retweets and views. Projects have involved Adobe, Starbucks, United Nations, and The Royal Foundation of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. In 2020 and 2021, the company's efforts have focused on innovation and humanitarian causes with a deep emphasis on thought leadership, health equity, economic mobility, and conservation.

"This honor is a testament to my amazing team, our impact-driven clients, and our incredible partners -- without them I would not be here," said Kelly Ann Collins, CEO and founder of Vult Lab, an agency that helps social do-gooding thought leaders and brands along their journeys via innovative social media campaigns powered by an integrated marketing communications approach. "It's been quite the journey at Vult Lab, and we're just getting started. I feel lucky to be inspired every day in these challenging times."



A digital pioneer, Collins became one of the first bloggers after working as a journalist. She went on to help launch USAToday.com, an emerging markets telecom intelligence publication, and a virtual venture capital firm. In 2005, she joined AOL Co-founder Steve Case's Revolution where she helped launch 50 microbrands before founding a pop culture-meets-politics blog - the first publication of its kind to gain credentials at The White House. She also worked to help put United Nations events online, live and social as a part of a five-person "SDG Zone" launch team.



About Inc. magazine

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning, multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels, including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. For more information, visit www.inc.com.



About Vult Lab

At Vult Lab, we believe in the power of humanity, connected for change. That's why we are passionate about helping social, do-gooding thought leaders and brands along their journeys via innovative social media campaigns powered by an integrated marketing communications approach. To learn more, visit www.vultlab.com.

