Vult Lab's Kelly Ann Collins Accepted into Young Entrepreneur Council

MORGANTOWN, W.Va., Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kelly Ann Collins, founder and CEO of Vult Lab, an integrated marketing communications (IMC) agency that focuses on social good, has been accepted into Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC), an invitation-only community for some of the world's most successful entrepreneurs.

Kelly Ann Collins

"We are honored to welcome Kelly Ann to YEC. Our philosophy is that by curating the very best entrepreneurial minds around and providing them with a space to build meaningful relationships and access more opportunity, our members can further their success and the success of the entire entrepreneurial ecosystem," Scott Gerber, founder of YEC, said.

Ms. Collins was hand-selected to join YEC based on her accomplishments as an entrepreneur and proven industry leadership.

"I am delighted to be accepted to YEC. This membership will undoubtedly help me, and Vult Lab, to further cement our leadership in the IMC community as we work to help drive change," Ms. Collins said. "It is both a pleasure and an honor to be a part of such an innovative council of exceptional entrepreneurs who are working to impacting the world."

Johnna Herbig

(202) 413-1187

[email protected]

