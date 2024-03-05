Vultr Cloud AI Added to Liftr Insights Data

Liftr adds Vultr alongside other cloud providers from AWS to Oracle Cloud to CoreWeave.

AUSTIN, Texas, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Liftr Insights, a pioneer in market intelligence driven by unique data, has added Vultr to the growing list of cloud service providers it tracks.

As seen by the expansive growth of NVIDIA, Artificial Intelligence has become an important factor in market intelligence for all types of companies, including organizations that didn't have AI on their radar at the start of 2023.

While the traditional cloud service providers in the Liftr Insights dataset, such as AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud, still dominate AI discussions, a proper evaluation of the AI infrastructure landscape is not complete without considering some of the smaller providers in the space. Vultr is one such company.

Vultr started in 2014 and is currently the world's largest privately held cloud service provider, but has gained recognition as a provider of the latest versions of NVIDIA GPUs, particularly the NVIDIA Hopper H100 and GH200.

"The cloud space was already interesting," says Tab Schadt, CEO of Liftr Insights, "but the growth of many small players (relative to the size of the major providers we track) is a notable dynamic. Companies like Vultr and CoreWeave are important pieces of the puzzle."

Vultr provides valuable information about clouds and semiconductors: how fast they grow, what is gaining traction (or not), and how quickly they add new types. They have already demonstrated how they can move faster than the larger providers when it came to deployment of the NVIDIA H100's in 2023.

"Data on Vultr and CoreWeave help our clients measure the growth of H100 in an objective way," says Schadt. "Market intelligence needs to be watching companies like Vultr for the appearance and growth of other GPUs, such as AMD's MI300 or Intel's Gaudi 3."

Vultr will be added as part of the Liftr® Intelligence Compute Tracker℠ data service. With 5 years of trends and comparable history, this data tracks the pulse of AI introductions, directional trends, market share, underlying product details, and insights into the who/what/where of AI infrastructure. This data set leverages select AI training and AI inference accelerator data from Liftr® Cloud Components Tracker℠. The data layers on AI reservations, previews, and limited access types. In addition to data from AWS, Aliyun Cloud, Azure, Google Cloud, Oracle Cloud, and Tencent Cloud, the data set also includes data from CoreWeave data and now, Vultr

