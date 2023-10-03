Vumetric PTaaS Platform Now Available on AWS Marketplace

Vumetric Cybersecurity Inc.

03 Oct, 2023, 16:18 ET

Amazon AWS customers worldwide can now gain access to Vumetric PTaaS platform to take advantage of the scalability, reliability, and agility of AWS to efficiently procure and manage penetration testing projects.

TORONTO, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Vumetric Cybersecurity, a premier provider of penetration testing services, today announced the availability of its Penetration Testing as-a-Service (PTaaS) platform on the AWS Marketplace. This innovative platform offers a seamless and efficient approach to conduct penetration testing, using the high-performance, secure, and versatile capabilities of the AWS cloud infrastructure.

The Vumetric PTaaS platform is transforming the penetration testing process through its self-service features. It enables organizations to schedule, manage, and monitor cybersecurity assessment projects at their convenience. The platform's user-friendly, interactive reporting gives stakeholders a detailed summary of discovered risks and prioritized remediation guidance. They can easily access results, track progression over time, and evaluate project results, establishing the PTaaS platform as a modern solution for managing penetration testing projects.

"Our PTaaS platform reflects our dedication to ensuring client success. It is crafted for organizations that aim to refine their cybersecurity assessments without sacrificing quality," said Patrick Chevalier, Managing Partner at Vumetric. "By integrating with the AWS Marketplace, we are providing a scalable and efficient solution for organizations of varying sizes, making the traditional onboarding process much more straightforward."

Vumetric's PTaaS platform is powered by an elite team of certified penetration testers. Using their extensive industry experience, acclaimed testing methodologies, and real-world hacking skills, the team identify vulnerabilities that automated tools may miss, thus offering a comprehensive security evaluation. Moreover, the Vumetric PTaaS platform streamline compliance to industry regulations and standards, delivering transparent, precise reports, and formal attestations for cost-effective compliance reporting (e.g., SOC2, PCI-DSS, ISO27001, HIPAA).

Learn more about Vumetric PTaaS platform in the AWS Marketplace.

About Vumetric Cybersecurity

Founded in 2007, Vumetric is an ISO9001 certified company specializing in penetration testing and cybersecurity assessment services. Vumetric's team of highly skilled cybersecurity professionals has delivered world-class security assessments to organizations of all sizes, from SMBs to Fortune 1000 companies and government agencies.

For more information about Vumetric, please visit https://www.vumetric.com.

SOURCE Vumetric Cybersecurity Inc.

