Galaxy Apps is a store that features entertainment, gaming and productivity-boosting applications for Galaxy devices. This new relationship will provide developers with access to significant new promotional opportunities while consumers are searching for apps. Samsung and Vungle development teams have designed custom placements within the store and have streamlined the app acquisition experience.

"Vungle and Samsung have worked in concert to create an integrated experience, including the ability to download apps directly from within the ad unit," said Rick Tallman, CEO of Vungle. "This partnership provides advertisers with new opportunities to reach consumers while they are actively trying to discover and download new apps and games."

The initial rollout will be in the U.S. and South Korea. Distribution to consumers began earlier this month.

ABOUT VUNGLE

Vungle is the leading performance marketing platform for in-app video ads. Advertisers depend on Vungle's creative and LTV optimization technologies to reach and acquire high-value users worldwide. Top publishers rely on Vungle to generate revenue with engaging video ads that enhance the user experience.

Trusted by 50,000+ mobile apps worldwide, Vungle serves 4 billion video views per month on 1 billion unique devices and is consistently top-rated in user quality by global performance indexes Vungle is backed by Google Ventures, Thomvest Ventures and Crosslink Capital. The company is headquartered in San Francisco with offices in London, Berlin, Beijing, Tokyo, Seoul and Singapore.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vungle-brings-industry-leading-performance-marketing-platform-to-galaxy-apps-300635189.html

SOURCE Vungle

Related Links

http://www.vungle.com

