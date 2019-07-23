Vungle Expands Advertiser Offering with More Intelligent Bidding

SAN FRANCISCO, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vungle, the leading performance marketing platform that is the trusted guide for growth and engagement transforming how users discover and experience apps, today announced enhancements to its multi-bidding tool that make it easier for advertisers to manage and scale multiple campaigns across multiple countries.

Our Advertisers who previously used multi-bidding had to create separate campaigns to manage budget and bids by country. Constantly updating and uploading multiple CSV files became a huge pain point for advertisers and deterred them from creating country-specific campaigns. Now advertisers can consolidate campaigns that target multiple countries in as few as one campaign file. This enables advertisers to scale their campaigns to larger audiences without arduously creating a separate sheet for each geographical campaign, freeing up time to both test and optimize campaigns that drive greater monetization.

"The new upgraded multi-bidding functionality allows advertisers to consolidate campaigns across multiple countries into one editable file that can be uploaded through the Vungle self-serve platform. Using their campaigns' publisher-level reporting — including post-install metrics — our platform is able to automatically optimize campaigns for greater ROI," said Martin Price, VP of Product, Vungle.

"During beta, some of our advertisers who used our expanded multi-bidding feature saw incredible results — up to 472 percent growth in non-U.S. installs, 333 percent higher campaign impressions, and almost a third higher conversion rates — so we are confident this will benefit all advertisers on Vungle," said Tanya Lee, Global Head of Demand, Vungle.

With more precise bidding and subsequently greater optimization control over campaigns, advertisers can bid as low as they want on publishers they may not have otherwise considered, creating new opportunities to scale campaigns.

The expanded multi-bidding tool is currently available to all users of the Vungle self-serve platform. For more information visit https://advertiser.vungle.com .

About Vungle

Vungle is the trusted guide for growth and engagement, transforming how people discover and experience apps. Mobile application developers partner with Vungle to monetize their apps through innovative in-app ad experiences that are inspired by insight and crafted with creativity. Advertisers depend on Vungle to reach, acquire, and retain high-value users worldwide. Vungle develops tools that include data-led buying and UX recommendations, ad format innovation, creative automation, and more. Vungle's data-optimized ads run on over 1 billion unique devices to drive engagement and increase returns for publishers and advertisers ranging from indie studios to powerhouse brands, including Rovio, Zynga, Pandora, Microsoft, and Scopely. The company is headquartered in San Francisco and has offices around the world in London, Berlin, Beijing, Tokyo, Seoul, and Singapore. For more information, visit www.vungle.com or follow the company on Twitter @Vungle

SOURCE Vungle

Related Links

http://www.vungle.com

